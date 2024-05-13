The Drummondville Voltigeurs look to take a 3-0 stranglehold of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Championship Series when they take on the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in Game 3 on Monday.

Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Gauthier was the hero in Game 2 when he scored 5:23 into overtime as the Voltiguers defeated the Drakkar 1-0.

Watch the Voltigeurs battle the Drakkar LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN2, TSN.ca, and the TSN App

Riley Mercer got his second straight shutout victory for Drummondville after stopping all 33 shots that came his way. The 6-foot-2 netminder now has a 14-3 record and leads the playoffs with a 1.81 goals-against average and .938 save percentage.

Baie-Comeau's Charles-Edward Gravel took the heartbreaking loss after making 38 of 39 saves. He has a 12-3 record with a 2.02 GAA and .922 save percentage in the playoffs.

The Voltigeurs won Game 1 5-0 on Thursday with the help of a hat trick from Philadelphia Flyers prospect Alexis Gendron and a goal and two assists from captain Luke Woodworth.

Drummondville's defence has done a fantastic job of keeping Baie-Comeau's offence quiet, who were the third-best scoring team in the QMJHL.

Drakkar winger Justin Poirier leads the playoffs in scoring with 17 goals and 25 points, followed by New York Islanders prospect Justin Gill with 10 goals and 24 points.

Poirier was the only player in the QMJHL to crack the 50-goal plateau this year, recording 51 goals and 82 points. He eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

Gill was a finalist for the Michel Briere Trophy as the league's most valuable player and was second in the QMJHL in scoring with 40 goals and 98 points.

After Monday's contest, Game 4 will take place Tuesday in Drummondville at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and that game can be seen on TSN, the exclusive home of the CHL Championship Series