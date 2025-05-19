The Moncton Wildcats defeated the Rimouski Oceanic 3-2 in Game 6 of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Championship Series to win the Gilles-Courteau Trophy.

This is Moncton's third championship in franchise history and the first since they defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs in six games in 2010.

Moncton exploded offensively in the second period that saw Utah Mammoth prospect Gabe Smith score a pair of goals while Boston Bruins prospect Loke Johansson score another.

Rimouski did everything they could to come back with goals from regular-season scoring champion Jonathan Fauchon and captain Mathieu Jacob in the third period, but couldn't get the equalizer.

Wildcats netminder Mathis Rousseau came up big to preserve the victory, making 24 saves while Oceanic goalie Mathis Langevin made 30 saves in the loss.

Caleb Desnoyers was awarded the Guy LaFleur Trophy as the QMJHL Playoffs MVP after finishing second in playoff scoring with nine goals and 30 points in 19 games.

Desnoyers becomes the first NHL draft eligible player to win the award since Jonathan Drouin won during in 2013 with the Halifax Mooseheads. He is ranked No. 6 on TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's most recent draft rankings.

Rimouski became the first team in league history to force a Game 6 in the QMJHL Championship Series after first falling into a 3-0 series deficit.

The Wildcats will represent the QMJHL as the league's champion at the Memorial Cup while Rimouski will participate as the tournament's host.

The Memorial Cup begins on Friday when Gavin McKenna and the Western Hockey League champion Medicine Hat Tigers take on host Rimouski in the round robin at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on TSN, the home of the Memorial Cup.