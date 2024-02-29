NORTH BAY, Ont. — Anthony Romani and Dalyn Wakely were too much for the Sarnia Sting on Thursday night.

Romani had two goals and three assists while Wakely also scored twice and added two assists to lead the North Bay Battalion to a 6-2 win over the Sting in Ontario Hockey League action Thursday night.

Andrew LeLeBlanc and Owen Van Steensel had the other goals for North Bay (31-19-6-2). Goalie Dom DiVincentiis stopped 23 shots.

In other action, it was: Ottawa 67's 8, Niagara IceDogs 2; Erie Otters 4, Peterborough Petes 2; and Flint Firebirds 5, Windsor Spitfires 4.

In North Bay, Ont., the Battalion took control of the contest early, storming out to a 2-0 lead in the first period after outshooting Sarnia 17-1 in the frame.

67's 8 IceDogs 2

At St. Catharines, Ont., Cooper Foster scored twice to lead Ottawa (30-10-5-2). Henry Mews, Frankie Marrelli, Derek Smyth, Matthew Mayich, Luca Pinelli and Braeden Kressler had the other goals while Jacob Maillet had four assists. Ryan Roobroeck and Kevin He scored for the IceDogs (16-35-6-1) as goaltenders Owen Flores and Charlie Robertson combined for 27 saves.

Otters 4 Petes 2

At Peterborough, Ont.., Carey Terrance, Wesley Royston, Sam Alfano and Martin Misiak had goals to pace Erie (26-27-4-1) while goalie Ethan Fraser stopped 39 shots. Caden Taylor and Ryder McIntyre replied for the Petes (17-33-6-1).

Firebirds 5 Spitfires 4

At Windsor, Ont., Coulson Pitre scored two goals to lead Flint (25-28-3-1) to the narrow victory. Connor Clattenburg, Roberto Mancini and Nathan Aspinall had the other goals. Cole Davis led the way for the Spitfires (18-32-4-3) with two goals. Carson Woodall and Noah Morneau also scored.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.