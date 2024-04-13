OHL: Knights rout Rangers, lead series 2-0

LONDON, Ont. — Kasper Halttunen scored the game-winning goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-1 in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Saturday.

Kaleb Lawrence, Henry Brzustewicz, Jacob Julien and Jackson Edward also scored for the Knights, who won Thursday's first game in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series 5-3.

Carson Rehkopf scored for the Rangers, who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

The Rangers, who went 0-for-6 on the power play, will host Game 3 on Tuesday.

The Knights outshot the Rangers 25-24 and went 1-for-6 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

BATTALION 5 WOLVES 1

(Battalion lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Justin Ertel scored a goal and added an assist as the North Bay Battalion topped the visiting Sudbury Wolves 5-1.

Ihnat Pazii, Jacob Therrien, Owen Van Steensel and Sandis Vilmanis also scored for the Battalion, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven quarterfinal series. Battalion netminder Mike McIvor stopped 35 of 36 shots.

Kocha Delic scored for the Wolves. Wolves goaltender Marcus Vandenberg stopped 25 of 29 shots.

Game 3 in the series is Tuesday in Sudbury, Ont.

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 SPIRIT 2

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Jordan D'Intino scored three goals as the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds dumped the Saginaw Spirit 5-2.

Julian Fantino and Owen Allard also scored for the Greyhounds, who tied the best-of-seven quarterfinal series at 1-1.

Nic Sima and Zayne Parekh scored for the Spirit.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2024.