KITCHENER, Ont. — Carson Rehkopf's second goal of the night, scored 46 seconds into overtime, lifted the Kitchener Rangers past the visiting London Knights 4-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday.

Matthew Andonovski and Luke Ellinas also scored for the Rangers (37-20-2-0), who outshot the Knights 29-25.

Kasper Halttunen, Easton Cowan and Jacob Julien scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (42-13-1-3), who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Friday:

---

WOLVES 10 STING 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quentin Musty scored three goals as the Sudbury Wolves whipped the visiting Sarnia Sting 10-3.

Kocha Delic scored twice for the Central Division-leading Wolves (34-18-3-3), while Landon McCallum, Nathan Villeneuve, Andre Anania, Matthew Mania and Dalibor Dvorský netted singles.

Carter Kostuch scored twice for the Sting (23-32-3-1), while Zach Filak added a single.

---

OTTERS 5 FRONTENACS 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Sam Alfano scored twice as the visiting Erie Otters downed the Kingston Frontenacs 5-3.

Malcolm Spence, Spencer Sova and Pano Fimis also scored for the Otters (27-27-4-1).

Gage Heyes, Jacob Battaglia and Luke McNamara scored for the Frontenacs (28-28-2-0).

---

SPIRIT 4 BULLDOGS 3 (OT)

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Zayne Parekh's second goal of the game, scored 28 seconds into overtime period, lifted the visiting Saginaw Spirit to a 4-3 win over the Brantford Bulldogs.

Owen Beck and Calem Mangone also scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (42-15-0-1).

Zakary Lavoie, Florian Xhekaj and Marek Vanacker scored for the East Division-leading Bulldogs (32-16-8-2).

---

67'S 4 STEELHEADS 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — — Henry Mews's second goal of the game, scored at 1:51 of overtime, lifted the Ottawa 67's to a 4-3 victory over the Mississauga Steelheads.

Braeden Kressler and Frankie Marrelli also scored for the 67's.

Dean Loukus, Mason Zebeski and Jakub Fibigr scored for the Steelheads.

---

STORM 3 ATTACK 2 (SO)

GUELPH, Ont. — Jett Luchanko scored the lone goal of the three-round shootout as the Guelph Storm edged the visiting Owen Sound Attack 3-2.

Braeden Bowman and Charlie Paquette also scored for the Storm (27-24-5-1).

Servac Petrovsky and Declan Waddick scored for the Attack (26-24-5-3).

---

GENERALS 4 GREYHOUNDS 3 (OT)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Calum Ritchie's second goal of the night, scored seven seconds into overtime, lifted the visiting Oshawa Generals past the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-3.

Rasmus Kumpulainen and Dylan Roobroeck also scored for the Generals (31-19-7-2).

Gavin Hayes scored twice for the Greyhounds (38-16-3-1), while Jack Beck scored once.

---

FIREBIRDS 7 SPITFIRES 3

FLINT, Mich. — Nolan Dann scored once and added three assists as the Flint Firebirds defeated the visiting Windsor Spitfires 7-3.

Oliver Peer, Simon Slavicek, Markas Samenas, Connor Clattenburg, Tristan Bertucci and Coulson Pitre also scored for the Firebirds (26-28-3-1).

Nathan Gaymes, Ryan Abraham and Noah Morneau scored for the Spitfires (18-33-4-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2024.