OSHAWA, Ont. — Antonino Pugliese scored the third-period game-winner for the Kitchener Rangers in a 3-2 win over the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League on Monday.

Trailing 2-1 early in the third, Kitchener got goals from Simon Motew at 8:56 and Pugliese at 14:39.

Adrian Misaljevic also scored for Kitchener (26-9-2-0), which tops the OHL's Western Conference.

Rangers goalie Tristan Malboeuf stopped 16 of 18 shots for the victory.

Luke Torrance and Matthew Buckley countered for Oshawa (15-14-3-1) trying to climb out of the East Division basement. Oshawa goalie Jacob Oster had 30 saves in the loss.

In the OHL's other game Monday:

---

FRONTENACS 6 67's 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Paul Ludwinski and Ethan Miedema got their new year started on a positive note as they each scored twice to lead the Kingston Frontenacs to a 6-3 victory over the visiting Ottawa 67's.

Linus Hemstrom and Vann Williamson also scored for the Frontenacs (18-16-1-0), who outshot the visitors 41-30. Gabriel Frasca chipped in with two assists.

Luca Pinelli scored twice for the 67's (18-14-2-0), while Charlie Hilton netted a single.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2024.