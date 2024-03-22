KINGSTON, Ont. — Matthew Soto's second goal of the game, scored at 3:29 of overtime, lifted the Kingston Frontenacs to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Ottawa 67's in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday as Slush Puppie Place.

Christopher Thibodeau also scored for the Frontenacs (32-31-4-0), who were outshot 34-25.

Luca Pinelli and Cooper Foster scored for the 67's (36-24-5-2), who trailed 1-0 after the first period, but headed into the third in a 2-2 tie.

The 67's went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Frontenacs were 0-for-1.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Friday:

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 FIREBIRDS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Jordan D'Intino scored a goal and added an assist as Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds defeated the visiting Flint Firebirds 4-2.

Justin Cloutier, Jack Beck and Tate Vader also scored for the Greyhounds (45-17-3-2).

Oliver Peer and Tristan Bertucci scored for the Firebirds (30-32-4-1).

---

KNIGHTS 4 SPITFIRES 3

LONDON, Ont. — Easton Cowan scored the game-winning goal at 7:37 of the third period as the London Knights edged the visiting Windsor Spitfires 4-3.

Sam O'Reilly, Denver Barkey and Alec Leonard also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (49-14-1-3).

Ryan Struthers, Carson Woodall and Ryan Abraham scored for the Spitfires (18-41-5-3).

---

GENERALS 2 RANGERS 1 (OT)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Connor Lockhart's second goal of the game, scored 18 seconds into overtime, lifted the visiting Oshawa Generals to a 2-1 victory over the Kitchener Rangers.

Lockhart's first goal, at 1:23 of the first period, gave the East Division-leading Generals an early lead (39-19-7-2).

Matthew Sop scored at 3:56 of the first period for the Rangers (41-23-3-0).

The Generals outshot the Rangers 36-24.

---

BATTALION 5 STEELHEADS 4

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Dalyn Wakely scored the game-winning goal at 17:54 of the third period as the visiting North Bay Battalion edged the Mississauga Steelheads 5-4.

Anthony Romani scored three goals for the Battalion (38-20-7-2), while Liam Arnsby added a single.

Finn Harding, Porter Martone, Luke Misa and Angus MacDonell scored for the Central Division-leading Steelheads (38-22-8-0).

---

SPIRIT 4 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Josh Bloom scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Saginaw Spirit defeated the Sarnia Sting 4-2.

Alex Christopoulos, Rodwin Dionicio and Zayne Parekh also scored for the West Division-leading Spirit (48-16-1-1).

Mitch Young and Easton Wainwright scored for the Sting (24-39-3-1).

---

WOLVES 13 COLTS 4

SUDBURY, Ont. — Kocha Delic scored four goals and added an assist as the Sudbury Wolves crushed the visiting Barrie Colts 13-4.

Dalibor Dvorský scored three goals for the Wolves (37-22-4-3), while Quentin Musty and David Goyette added two each. Lucas Di Giantommaso and Evan Konyen added singles.

Chris Grisolia scored twice for the Colts (27-36-4-0), while Riley Patterson and Bode Stewart netted singles.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2024.