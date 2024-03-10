OHL roundup: Zebeski paces Steelheads to win over 67's

OTTAWA — Mason Zebeski's second goal of the game, scored at 9:02 of the second period, proved to be the winner as the visiting Mississauga Steelheads edged the Ottawa 67's 4-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at TD Place.

Chas Sharpe and Finn Harding also scored for the Steelheads (34-21-7-0), who led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Thomas Sirman and Matthew Mayich scored for the 67's (33-22-5-2), who outshot the visitors 35-24.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

FRONTENACS 4 STING 1

SARNIA, Ont. — Jax Dubois scored twice, including once into an empty net, as the visiting Kingston Frontenacs defeated the Sarnia Sting 4-1.

Paul Ludwinski and Tyler Hopkins also scored for the Frontenacs (29-30-4-0), who outshot the Sting 27-17.

Tyson Doucette scored for the Sting (23-35-3-1).

---

BATTALION 4 WOLVES 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Sandis Vilmanis scored two goals and added an assist as the North Bay Battalion beat the visiting Sudbury Wolves 4-2.

Brice Cooke and Justin Ertel also scored for the Battalion (34-20-6-2), who outshot the Wolves 41-28.

Dalibor Dvorsky and Alex Pharand scored for the Wolves (35-20-4-3), who surrendered two power-play goals.

The Wolves are now just one point ahead of the Battalion for the Central Division lead.

---

BULLDOGS 7 PETES 2

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Marek Vanacker scored twice and added an assist as the Brantford Bulldogs rolled over the visiting Peterborough Petes 7-2.

Lucas Moore, Daniil Sobolev, Zakary Lavoie, Joshua Avery and Cole Brown also scored for the Bulldogs (34-18-8-2), who outshot the Petes 47-22.

Caden Taylor and Chase Lefebvre scored for the Petes (19-35-7-1), who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

---

ATTACK 7 OTTERS 6 (SO)

ERIE, Penn. — Sam Sedley scored the lone goal in a three-round shootout as the visiting Owen Sound Attack edged the Erie Otters 7-6.

Ben Cormier and Cedrick Guindon each scored twice for the Attack (28-27-5-3), while Landen Hookey and Colby Barlow netted singles.

Dylan Edwards scored twice for the Otters (28-27-5-2), with singles netted by Owain Johnston, Bruce McDonald, Ondrej Molnar and Pano Fimis.

The Otters outshot the visitors 38-23.

---

GENERALS 5 COLTS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — The Oshawa Generals scored the game's first three goals then hung on to defeat the visiting Barrie Colts 5-1.

Luke Torrance, Calum Ritchie, Dylan Roobroeck, Stuart Rolofs and Rasmus Kumpulainen scored for the East Division-leading Generals (35-19-7-2). Connor Punnett chipped in with two assists.

Cole Beaudoin scored for the Colts (26-30-4-0), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2024.