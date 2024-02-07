Oshawa Generals forward Connor Lockhart has been suspended indefinitely as he is under investigation by the Durham Regional Police Service.

The Ontario Hockey League released a statement on Lockhart's suspension Wednesday afternoon.

"On February 6, 2024, the Oshawa Generals and the Ontario Hockey League were made aware that one player, Connor Lockhart, is under investigation by Durham Regional Police Service. He has been indefinitely suspended by the team and the League until the matter is resolved. This follows the team and League suspending Lockhart following a League and team Code of Conduct matter. Given that the matter is now under police investigation, the team and League will have no further comment at this time."

Lockhart, 21, has 21 goals and 25 assists in 37 games this season split between the Peterborough Petes and Generals.