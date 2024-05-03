DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Alexis Gendron netted the game-tying and game-winning goals late in the third period and in overtime to lift the Drummondville Voltigeurs to a 3-2 victory over the Victoriaville Tigres and a trip to the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League finals on Friday.

Gendron scored with 49 seconds left in the third period to knot the contest at 2-2. He then scored his eighth goal of the post-season just 11 seconds into the extra frame for the win.

Mikael Huchette added a goal and two assists for Drummondville, which took the best-of-seven third-round series 4-1 and will next face the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Riley Mercer made 30 saves in the victory.

Alexis Bourque and Benjamin Vigneault scored for Victoriaville.

Nathan Darveau stopped 42 shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.