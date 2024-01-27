Second-period goals by Matyas Melovsky and Justin Poirier snapped a 1-1 deadlock and lifted the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to a 4-1 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League victory over the visiting Quebec Remparts on Saturday.

Melovsky added an empty-net goal late in the third and Isaac Dufort scored a short-handed marker for the Drakkar, who outshot the Remparts 37-18. Poirier's goal was his 35th of the season.

Pier-Etienne Cloutier scored for the Remparts, who went 1-for-3 on the power play. The Drakkar went 0-for-5.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Saturday:

---

ARMADA 6 CATARACTES 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Vincent Desjardins and Jonathan Fauchon each scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes 6-3.

Xavier Villeneuve and Mateo Nobert also scored for the Armada (21-20-4-0), who outshot the Cataractes 30-27.

Kody Dupuis, Natan Ethier and Jiri Klima scored for the Cataractes (20-23-2-1), who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

---

PHOENIX 2 ISLANDERS 1 (OT)

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. — Charles-Antoine Beauregard's second goal of the game, scored at 1:41 of overtime, gave the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix a 2-1 victory over the Charlottetown Islanders.

Beauregard gave the Phoenix (21-19-1-4) a 1-0 lead at 9:51 of the second period, then Will Allen tied it at 18:16 of the middle frame with a power-play goal for the Islanders (18-24-3-2).

The Phoenix outshot the Islanders 33-29.

---

SEA DOGS 7 TIGRES 4

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Tyler Peddle and Pavel Simek each scored twice, and netminder Patrick Leaver stopped 46 of 50 shots as the visiting Saint John Sea Dogs dumped the Victoriaville Tigres 7-4.

Egan Beveridge, Drew Elliott and Brody Fournier also scored for the Sea Dogs (16-24-3-3), who led 4-0 after the first period and 5-2 heading into the third.

Maxime Pellerin scored twice for the Tigres (29-13-3-0), with Mathis Aguilar and Justin Larose netting singles.

The Tigres outshot the Sea Dogs 50-25.

---

HUSKIES 5 OCEANIC 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored twice, Jeremy Langlois and Antonin Verreault each had two assists, and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeated the visiting Rimouski Oceanic 5-3.

Francois-James Buteau, Mathis Perron and Andrei Loshko also scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (30-11-1-4), who scored two unanswered goals in the third period to snap a 3-3 deadlock.

Mael St-Denis, Jacob Mathieu and Spencer Gill scored for the Oceanic (24-20-3-0), who were outshot 44-31.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2024.