QUEBEC — Jacob Lafontaine scored twice, Emmanuel Vermette had a goal and two assists, and the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens scored three goals in the first period then coasted to a 7-2 Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League victory over the Quebec Remparts on Tuesday.

Craig Armstrong, Marek Beaudoin, Alexis Morin and Jeremy Leroux also scored for the Sagueneens (24-22-4-3), who led 3-1 after the first period and 4-2 heading into the third of the East Division battle.

Loic Goyette and Julien Beland scored for the Remparts (18-30-4-0), who were outshot 37-23.

The Sagueneens were 1-for-2 on the power play, while the Remaprts went 0-for-4.

POKE CHECKS: Three QMJHL teams cracked the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 this week. The Baie-Comeau Drakkar are No. 3, the Drummondville Voltigeurs are No. 5, and the Halifax Mooseheads are No. 10. The Saskatoon Blades (WHL) are No. 1, followed by the London Knights (OHL) at No. 2 … The Cape Breton Eagles host the Moncton Wildcats in the lone QMJHL game on Wednesday.

