QMJHL roundup: Levesque's goal lifts Mooseheads over Voltigeurs
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Lou Lévesque scored the game-winning goal at 10:23 in the third period as the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-3 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League play on Friday night.
Lou-Félix Denis, Markus Vidicek and Mathieu Cataford also scored for Halifax.
EAGLES 4 ISLANDERS 2
CAPE BRETON - Cam MacDonald scored twice as the Cape Breton Eagles downed the Charlottetown Islanders.
Lucas Romeo and Xavier Daigle had the other goals for Cape Breton.
TITAN 5 SEA DOGS 3
ACADIE-BATHURST - Colby Huggan scored twice to lead the Acadie-Bathurst Titan past the Saint John Sea Dogs.
Milo Roelens scored twice and Dawson Sharkey added a single for the Titan. Sea Dogs goaltender Justin Robinson made 52 saves in a losing effort.
TIGRES 3 HUSKIES 0
VICTORIAVILLE - Nathan Darveau made 33 saves for the shutout as Victoriaville downed Rouyn-Noranda.
Justin Larose scored twice and Joseph Henneberry added a single for the Tigres.
FOREURS 8 PHŒNIX 5
SHERBROOKE - Nathan Baril scored twice as the Val-d'Or Foreurs defeated the Sherbrooke Phœnix.
Alix Durocher, Connor Macey, Alexandre Guy, Samuel Fiala, Charles-Antoine Pilote and Xavier Sarrasin had the other goals for Val-d'Or.
DRAKKAR 6 REMPARTS 1
QUÉBEC - Justin Poirier and Justin Gill had two goals apiece to help the Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeat the Québec Remparts.
Drakkar goaltender Lucas Beckman stopped 21 of 22 shots.
---
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.