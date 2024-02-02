DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Lou Lévesque scored the game-winning goal at 10:23 in the third period as the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-3 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League play on Friday night.

Lou-Félix Denis, Markus Vidicek and Mathieu Cataford also scored for Halifax.

EAGLES 4 ISLANDERS 2

CAPE BRETON - Cam MacDonald scored twice as the Cape Breton Eagles downed the Charlottetown Islanders.

Lucas Romeo and Xavier Daigle had the other goals for Cape Breton.

TITAN 5 SEA DOGS 3

ACADIE-BATHURST - Colby Huggan scored twice to lead the Acadie-Bathurst Titan past the Saint John Sea Dogs.

Milo Roelens scored twice and Dawson Sharkey added a single for the Titan. Sea Dogs goaltender Justin Robinson made 52 saves in a losing effort.

TIGRES 3 HUSKIES 0

VICTORIAVILLE - Nathan Darveau made 33 saves for the shutout as Victoriaville downed Rouyn-Noranda.

Justin Larose scored twice and Joseph Henneberry added a single for the Tigres.

FOREURS 8 PHŒNIX 5

SHERBROOKE - Nathan Baril scored twice as the Val-d'Or Foreurs defeated the Sherbrooke Phœnix.

Alix Durocher, Connor Macey, Alexandre Guy, Samuel Fiala, Charles-Antoine Pilote and Xavier Sarrasin had the other goals for Val-d'Or.

DRAKKAR 6 REMPARTS 1

QUÉBEC - Justin Poirier and Justin Gill had two goals apiece to help the Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeat the Québec Remparts.

Drakkar goaltender Lucas Beckman stopped 21 of 22 shots.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.