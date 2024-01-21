QMJHL roundup: Masse nets five points as Sagueneens rout Islanders

CHARLOTTETOWN — Maxim Masse scored four goals and added an assist as the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens cruised past the Charlottetown Islanders 8-3 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Alexis Morin added two goals for the Sagueneens (18-214-3), who scored five goals in the third period to break open the game.

Emile Guite, and Nathan Lecompte also scored for the Sagueneens, who got three assists from Thomas Desruisseaux and Guite.

Marcus Kearsay, James Swan and Kevin Walker scored for the Islanders (18-23-2-2). Both teams had 37 shots on goal.

The Sagueneens went 5-for-8 on the power play, while the Islanders were 2-for-5.

The Gatineau Olympiques and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada game was postponed.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

MOOSEHEADS 2 EAGLES 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Lou-Felix Denis scored at 11:56 of the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and the visiting Halifax Mooseheads edged the Cape Breton Eagles 2-1.

Jake Furlong also scored for the Maritimes Division-leading Mooseheads (28-11-6-1), while Jan Sprynar chipped in with two assists.

Tomas Lavoie scored for the Eagles (24-19-1-1), who were outshot 31-21.

---

PHOENIX 4 HUSKIES 3

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Olivier Dubois scored twice, including once into an empty net while short-handed, as the Sherbrooke Phoenix edged the visiting Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-3.

Hugo Primeau and Charles-Antoine Beauregard also scored for the Phoenix (20-18-1-4), who were outshot 24-23.

Benjamin Brunelle, Jeremy Langlois and Ty Higgins scored for the West Division-leading Huskies (29-11-1-4).

---

VOLTIGEURS 8 REMPARTS 5

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Ethan Gauthier, Sam Oliver and Vsevolod Komarov each had a goal and two assists as the visiting Drummondville Voltigeurs outscored the Quebec Remparts 8-5.

Mikael Diotte, Justin Cote, Mikael Huchette, Peter Repcik and Lukas Landry also scored for the Voltigeurs, who outshot the Remparts 38-20.

Julien Beland and Antoine Dorion each had two goals for the Remparts, while Nathan Quinn added a single. Antoine Michaud had two assists.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2024.