QMJHL roundup: St-Denis, Jacques help Oceanic beat Cataractes

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Mael St-Denis and Lyam Jacques each scored twice as the Rimouski Oceanic defeated the visiting Shawinigan Cataractes 7-1 in Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Maxime Coursol, Dominic Pilote and Jacob Mathieu also scored for the Oceanic (32-24-5-0), who led 3-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third. Spencer Gill chipped in with three assists for the hosts.

Kody Dupuis scored for the Cataractes (25-31-3-1), who outshot the Oceanic 33-32.

The Oceanic went 3-for-6 on the power play, while the Cataractes were 0-for-5.

Elsewhere in the QMJHL on Sunday:

---

PHOENIX 5 VOLTIGEURS 3

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Mavrick Lachance scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 5-3.

Charles-Antoine Beauregard, Israel Mianscum and Louis-Alex Tremblay also scored for the Phoenix (29-24-1-5), who went 2-for-4 on the power play. Mianscum also chipped in with three assists.

Vsevolod Komarov scored twice for the Central Division-leading Voltigeurs (41-12-5-1), while Noah Reinhart netted a single.

Both teams had 31 shots on goal, and the teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and 3-3 after 40 minutes.

---

EAGLES 3 TITAN 2 (SO)

BATHURST, N.B. — Tomas Cibulka scored the lone goal of the shootout to help the visiting Cape Breton Eagles edge the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 3-2.

Callum Aucoin and Antoine Roy scored in regulation for the Eagles (31-26-1-2), who were outshot 36-28.

Alexandre Lallier and Mathieu St-Onge scored for the Titan (27-27-3-4), who went 1-for-3 on the power play and killed off two Eagles' power plays.

---

SAGUENEENS 9 FOREURS 3

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Emmanuel Vermette scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Chicoutimi Sagueneens crushed the Val-d'Or Foreurs 9-3.

Alexis Morin, Nathan Lecompte, Émile Guité, Christophe Berthelot, Alex Huang, Loïc Usereau, Émile Duquet and Marek Beaudoin also scored for the Sagueneens (30-24-4-3), who led 4-0 after the first period and 7-1 heading into the third.

Jordan Labelle, Evan Dépatie and Samuel Fiala scored for the Foreurs (15-39-3-2), who were outshot 31-30.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2024.