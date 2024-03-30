WHL: Rebels score five unanswered to top Tigers in double OT in playoff series opener

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Kalan Lind scored the game-winning goal at 1:15 of double overtime to cap a run of five unanswered goals in the Red Deer Rebels' 5-4 comeback win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

Ollie Josephson, Carson Latimer, Kai Uchacz and Mats Lindgren provided the rest of the offence for Red Deer, which took a 1-0 first-round series lead. Chase Wutzke made 38 saves.

Oasiz Wiesblatt, Josh Van Mulligen, Andrew Basha and Gavin McKenna scored for Medicine Hat, which got 29 stops from Ethan McCallum.

Van Mulligen put the Tigers ahead 4-0 just 2:04 into the second period before the Rebels picked up the slack.

Medicine Hat outshot Red Deer 8-2 in the first overtime before the Rebels' lone shot in the second OT period was all they needed to complete the comeback.

---

WILD 8 ROCKETS 6

(Wild lead series 1-0)

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Briley Wood had four goals and two assists as the Wenatchee Wild came back from a 5-2 second-period deficit to top the Kelowna Rockets 8-6.

Kenta Isogai, Evan Friesen, Graham Sward and Karter Prosofsky chipped in a goal apiece for Wenatchee, which outscored the Rockets 4-1 in the final 6:12 of the second period to tie the game at 6-6 going into the third.

Tij Iginla, with a hat trick, Max Graham, Gabriel Szturc and Marek Rocak scored for Kelowna.

---

WARRIORS 7 WHEAT KINGS 4

(Warriors lead series 1-0)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Martin Rysavy had two goals and one assist as the Moose Jaw Warriors downed the Brandon Wheat Kings 7-4.

Brayden Schuurman, with two goals, Matthew Savoie, Owen Berge and Jagger Firkus also scored for Moose Jaw, which held a 5-1 lead 6:10 into the second period.

Jayden Wiens scored twice, while Roger McQueen and Caleb Hadland added the others for Brandon.

---

COUGARS 6 CHIEFS 1

(Cougars lead series 1-0)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Terik Parascak netted a hat trick in leading the Prince George Cougars to a 6-1 victory over the Spokane Chiefs.

Borya Valis, Ondrej Becher and Keaton Dowhaniuk also chipped in goals for Prince George. Joshua Ravensbergen made 24 saves.

Conner Roulette scored the game's opening goal 3:09 into the first period for Spokane, which got 45 stops from Dawson Cowan.

---

BLADES 4 RAIDERS 1

(Blades lead series 1-0)

SASKATOON — Egor Sidorov had a goal and an assist as the Saskatoon Blades used a strong power play to defeat the Prince Albert Raiders 4-1.

Easton Armstrong, Tyler Parr and John Babcock also scored for Saskatoon, which went 3 for 4 on the man advantage. Babcock was the lone scorer to net a goal at even strength.

Niall Crocker scored with 46 seconds left in the contest for Prince Albert.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 ROYALS 3

(Winterhawks lead series 1-0)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Luca Cagnoni capped a two-goal effort with the eventual winner at 13:55 of the third period as the Portland Winterhawks edged the Victoria Royals 4-3.

Carter Sotheran and Gabe Klassen added the others for Portland, which scored three times in the third period after entering the frame down 2-1.

Tyson Laventure, Tanner Scott and Nate Misskey, who scored to make it a one-goal game with 24 seconds left in the contest, replied for Victoria.

---

BRONCOS 3 HURRICANES 0

(Broncos lead series 1-0)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Reid Dyck earned a 33-save shutout to lift the Swift Current Broncos to a 3-0 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Clarke Caswell, Caleb Wyrostok and Conor Geekie scored for Swift Current.

Harrison Meneghin stopped 25-of-28 shots for Lethbridge, which outshot the Broncos 28-15 in the final two periods.

---

GIANTS 6 SILVERTIPS 4

(Giants lead series 1-0)

EVERETT, Wash. — Cameron Schmidt scored twice to lead the way and the Vancouver Giants topped the Everett Silvertips 6-4.

Samuel Honzek, Ty Halaburda, Kyren Gronick and Logen Hammett provided the rest of the offence for Vancouver, which got 38 saves from Brett Mirwald.

Ben Hemmerling, with two goals, Niko Tsakumis and Kaden Hammell replied for Everett.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2024.