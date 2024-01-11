SASKATOON — Alexander Suzdalev had a hat trick and an assist in his second game of the season to lead the Saskatoon Blades to a 7-2 win over the Vancouver Giants on Wednesday night in the Western Hockey League.

The Blades acquired Suzdalev and a draft pick from the Regina Pats on New Year's Eve for forward Zach Moore, defencemen Samuel Barcik and Dayton Deschamps and three picks.

Suzdalev, a Washington Capitals prospect, spent the first part of the season playing for Mora IK of Sweden's first division after playing for the Pats last season.

Brandon Lisowsky — with a goal and an assist — Rowan Calvert, Easton Armstrong and Brayden Klimpke also scored for Saskatoon (27-8-4), which leads the Western Conference standings.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect and Canadian world junior hockey championship captain Fraser Minten added three assists.

Blades netminder Evan Gardner saved 20 shots.

Tyson Zimmer and Mazden Leslie scored for Vancouver (16-22-2).

Giants netminder Brett Mirwald stopped 38 shots.

WARRIORS 5 ROYALS 0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jackson Unger earned a 15-save shut out as the Moose Jaw Warriors downed the Victoria Royals 5-0.

Denton Mateychuk, Pavel McKenzie, Kalem Parker, Rilen Kovacevic and Brayden Yager all scored for Moose Jaw (23-15-2).

Goaltender Jayden Kraus saved 35 shot in the loss for Victoria (23-14-4).

REBELS 3 CHIEFS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Jeramiah Roberts scored a goal as the Red Deer Rebels topped the Spokane Chiefs.

Frantisek Formanek and Samuel Drancak also scored for Red Deer (20-13-5). Rebels goaltender Chase Wutzke kicked out 24 shots.

Mathis Preston scored the lone goal for Spokane (14-19-4). Chiefs goaltender Dawson Cowan stopped 31 shots.

ROCKETS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Andrew Cristall and Gabriel Szturc each scored twice as the Kelowna Rockets defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Caden Price also scored for Kelowna (19-17-2). Rockets goaltender Jari Kykkanen saved 28 shots.

Nathan Pilling and Sawyer Mynio each scored once for Seattle (12-21-2). Thunderbirds netminder Scott Ratzlaff saved 41 shots.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2023.