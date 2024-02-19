Alexander Suzdalev scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Saskatoon Blades plowed past the Brandon Wheat Kings 5-2 in Western Hockey League action on Monday at Westoba Place.

Egor Sidorov had a goal and assist for the East Division-leading Blades (42-9-2-3), while Brandon Lisowsky and Fraser Minten netted singles.

Brady Turko and Jaxon Jacobson scored for the Wheat Kings (27-22-5-1), who were outshot 29-25.

The Blades went 2-for-6 on the power play, while the Wheat Kings were 0-for-3.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Monday:

---

PATS 6 HITMEN 0

REGINA, Sask. — Tye Spencer scored twice, Tanner Howe had a goal and three assists and Ewan Huet stopped 38 shots to post the shutout as the Regina Pats knocked off the visiting Calgary Hitmen 6-0.

Zach Moore, Logan Peskett and Jaxsin Vaughan also scored for the Pats (21-29-4-2), who were outshot 38-28.

Goaltenders Ethan Buenaventura and Alex Garrett combined to make 22 saves for the Hitmen (23-24-6-1).

---

GIANTS 6 CHIEFS 3

LANGLEY, B.C. — Tyson Zimmer had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Giants scored four times in the third period en route to 6-3 win over the visiting Spokane Chiefs.

Cameron Schmidt, London Hoilett, Connor Levis, Logen Hammett and Jaden Lipinski also scored for the Giants (27-25-3-0), who were outshot 40-36.

Berkly Catton, Chase Bertholet and Carter Streek scored for the Chiefs (22-26-4-1).

---

REBELS 7 HURRICANES 3

RED DEER, Alta. — Kai Uchacz scored three times and added an assist as the Red Deer Rebels blew past the Lethbridge Hurricanes 7-3.

Frantisek Formanek scored twice and added an assist for the Rebels (29-19-2-6), while Zane Saab and Ollie Josephson netted singles.

Kooper Gizowski scored twice for the Hurricanes (24-25-5-0), while Logan Wormald added a single.

The Rebels outshot the Hurricanes 41-23.

---

TIGERS 9 OIL KINGS 7

EDMONTON, Alta. — Gavin McKenna scored three goals as the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers edged the Edmonton Oil Kings 9-7.

Vasyl Spilka scored twice for the Central Division-leading Tigers (33-17-4-2), while Oasiz Wiesblatt, Tomas Mrsic, Andrew Basha and Hunter St. Martin added singles.

Joe Iginla and Marshall Finnie each scored twice for the Oil Kings (18-33-2-1), while Ty Nash, Gracyn Sawchyn and Blake Fiddler netted singles.

---

BLAZERS 3 ROYALS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Kai Matthew scored twice, Josh Kelly added two assists, and the Kamloops Blazers edged the visiting Victoria Royals 3-1.

Matteo Koci also scored for the Blazers (18-31-3-2), who were outshot 34-25.

Tyson Laventure scored for the Royals (27-22-4-4), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but trailed 2-1 heading into the third.

Both teams scored once on the power play.

---

ROCKETS 3 AMERICANS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Tij Iginla scored at 19:46 of the third period as the Kelowna Rockets edged the visiting Tri-City Americans 3-2.

Luke Schelter and Michael Cicek also scored for the Rockets (25-28-3-0).

Parker Bell and Lukas Dragicevic scored for the Americans (21-31-2-1).

---

BRONCOS 5 WARRIORS 2

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Connor Hvidston had a goal and assist, Conor Geekie chipped in with four assists, and the Swift Current Broncos beat the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 5-2.

Owen Pickering, Brady Birnie, Ty Coupland and Ryan McCleary also scored for the Broncos (30-19-4-2), who led 3-1 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

Brayden Schuurman and Owen Berge scored for the Warriors (34-18-0-2).

---

COUGARS 8 THUNDERBIRDS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Riley Heidt scored twice and added an assist and the Prince George Cougars scored six times in the second period en route to an 8-1 victory over the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds.

Borya Valis, Bauer Dumanski, Carlin Dezainde, Jett Lajoie, Ondrej Becher and Hudson Thornton also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (37-15-0-3), who led 2-0 after the first period and 8-0 heading into the third.

Braeden Cootes scored for the Thunderbirds (19-32-2-0), who were outshot 39-26.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024.