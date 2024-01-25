KELOWNA, B.C. — Carter Bear scored the game-winning goal with 1:31 remaining in the third period and the Everett Silvertips edged the Kelowna Rockets 4-3 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Jesse Heslop, Tarin Smith and Hayden Smith also contributed goals for Everett (30-14-1-2). Ethan Chadwick made 18 saves.

Gabriel Szturc, with two goals, and Caden Price scored for Kelowna (21-21-2). Jake Pilon stopped 32 shots.

The Rockets held a 2-1 lead after the first period thanks to Szturc's two early goals.

Hayden Smith was able to follow up Tarin Smith's power-play goal to put the Silvertips ahead with 2:48 left in the second before Price knotted the contest less than a minute later.

---

WILD 7 AMERICANS 4

WENATCHEE, Wa. — Luka Shcherbyna scored twice to power the Wenatchee Wild to a 7-4 win over the Tri-City Americans.

Kenta Isogai, Evan Friesen, Maddix McCagherty, Sam Ward and Miles Cooper added the others for Wenatchee (26-15-4), which jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the midway mark of the second period.

Parker Bell, Deagan McMillan, Cash Koch and Jackson Smith replied for Tri-City (17-24-2-1).

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.