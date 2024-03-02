WHL roundup: Edwards helps Hurricanes blow past Blades

SASKATOON — Brayden Edwards scored two goals in the second period as the Lethbridge Hurricanes pulled away from the Saskatoon Blades to record a 4-1 Western Hockey League road victory on Friday at SaskTel Centre.

Hayden Pakkala and Miguel Marques also scored for the Hurricanes (27-26-5-0), who were outshot 33-21. Noah Chadwick chipped in with two assists.

Easton Armstrong scored for the East Division-leading Blades (42-12-2-3).

The teams were scoreless after the first period and the Hurricanes took a 2-1 lead into the third.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Friday:

---

RAIDERS 2 WHEAT KINGS 1

BRANDON, Man. — Krzysztof Macias scored at 18:36 of the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and lift the visiting Prince Albert Raiders past the Brandon Wheat Kings 2-1.

Ryder Ritchie also scored for the Raiders (29-26-1-3), who outshot the hosts 29-25.

Carter Klippenstein scored for the Wheat Kings (29-24-5-1), who went 0-for-5 on the power play.

---

BRONCOS 7 REBELS 5

RED DEER, Alta. — Luke Mistelbacher scored twice as the visiting Swift Current Broncos edged the Red Deer Rebels 7-5.

Connor Hvidston, Josh Filmon, Mathew Ward, Rylan Gould and Conor Geekie also scored for the Broncos (33-19-4-2).

Jhett Larson, Frantisek Formanek, Samuel Drancak, Mats Lindgren and Luke Vlooswyk scored for the Rebels (30-22-2-6).

—

TIGERS 7 OIL KINGS 4

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Tomas Mrsic and Bogdans Hodass each scored twice as the Medicine Hat Tigers drilled the visiting Edmonton Oil Kings 7-4.

Shane Smith, Tyler MacKenzie and Andrew Basha also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (34-18-5-2).

Marc Lajoie, Blake Fiddler, Adam Jecho and Andrej Tomasec scored for the Oil Kings (21-35-2-1).

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 PATS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jan Spunar stopped all 15 shots fired in his direction and Josh Zakreski chipped in with two assists as the Portland Winterhawks beat the visiting Regina Pats 3-0.

Hudson Darby, Josh Davies and Nate Danielson scored for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (40-15-2-1), who outshot the Pats 49-15.

Netminder Ewan Huet stopped 46 of 49 shots for the Pats (21-34-4-2).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 BLAZERS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Nathan Pilling's goal at 14:15 of the third period snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds to a 5-3 win over the Kamloops Blazers.

Pilling scored an empty-net goal with 51 seconds left to seal the deal for the T-Birds, who outshot the Blazers 38-28.

Jeremy Hanzel, Antonio Martorana and Nishaan Parmar also scored for the Thunderbirds (22-34-2-0), who trailed 2-0 after the first period but were tied 3-3 heading into the third.

Ashton Ferster, Nathan Behm and Jordan Keller scored for the Blazers (19-34-3-3).

---

ROCKETS 4 GIANTS 3 (OT)

LANGLEY, B.C. — Caden Price scored at 3:33 of overtime as the visiting Kelowna Rockets edged the Vancouver Giants 4-3 at Langley Events Centre.

Max Graham scored twice for the Rockets (27-28-3-1), who led 3-0 heading into the third period. Tij Iginla added a single.

Ty Halaburda, Jaden Lipinski and Cameron Schmidt scored for the Giants (28-26-4-0), who outshot the Rockets 37-28.

---

CHIEFS 5 COUGARS 4 (OT)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Brayden Crampton scored at 1:11 of overtime as the visiting Spokane Chiefs knocked off the Prince George Cougars.

Chase Harrington, Ty Cheveldayoff, Saige Weinstein and Shea Van Olm also scored for the Chiefs (25-28-4-1), who led 3-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

Zac Funk scored twice for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (40-15-1-3), who outshot the Chiefs 34-24. Viliam Kmec and Hunter Laing added singles.

---

ROYALS 6 AMERICANS 4

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Dawson Pasternak and Jaren Brinson each scored twice as the visiting Victoria Royals edged the Tri-City Americans 6-4.

Cole Reschny and Reggie Newman also scored for the Royals (28-24-4-4), who led 4-2 after the first period and 4-3 heading into the third.

Jake Sloan scored twice for the Americans (22-34-2-1), who outshot the Royals 32-30. Carter MacAdams and Brandon Whynott netted singles for the Americans.

---

WARRIORS 8 SILVERTIPS 7 (SO)

EVERETT, Wash. — Jagger Firkus scored the lone goal in a three-round shootout as the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Everett Silvertips 8-7.

Brayden Yager scored twice and added two assists for the Warriors (38-19-0-2). Matthew Savoie had two goals and an assist for the winners, while Lynden Lakovic, Brayden Schuurman and Firkus netted singles in regulation time.

Julius Miettinen scored twice for the Silvertips (38-18-2-3), while Cade Zaplitny, Austin Roest, Dominik Rymon, Jesse Heslop and Kaden Hammell netted singles. Roest and Rymon each chipped in with three assists.

