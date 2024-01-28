SASKATOON — Egor Sidorov's 36th goal of the season proved to be the winner as the Saskatoon Blades edged the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 3-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday at SaskTel Centre.

Sidorov, who also added an assist, scored at 1:41 of the third period to make it a 3-1 game at the time.

Easton Armstrong and Tanner Molendyk also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (32-9-2-3), who outshot the Raiders 33-9.

Niall Crocker and Sloan Stanick scored for the Raiders (20-23-1-3), who got a 30-save performance from netminder Max Hildebrand.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

BLAZERS 3 ROCKETS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The Kamloops Blazers scored the first three goals of the game then hung to defeat the visiting Kelowna Rockets 3-2.

Matteo Koci, Josh Kelly and Andrew Thomson scored for the Blazers (13-28-3-2), who got a 31-save performance from netminder Dylan Ernst.

Dylan Wightman and Tij Iginla scored for the Rockets (21-22-3-0), who outshot the Blazers 33-22.

---

GIANTS 7 ROYALS 6 (OT)

VICTORIA, B.C. — Tyson Zimmer scored at 4:48 of overtime as the visiting Vancouver Giants edged the Victoria Royals 7-6.

Connor Levis scored three goals for the Giants (20-24-2-0), while Adam Titlbach, Tyler Thorpe and Mazden Leslie netted singles.

Tyson Laventure and Justin Kipkie scored twice for the Royals (24-16-4-3), while Reggie Newman and Casper Evensen Haugen added singles.

---

COUGARS 3 AMERICANS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Zac Funk had a goal and assist as the visiting Prince George Cougars trimmed the Tri-City Americans 3-2.

Carlin Dezainde and Borya Valis also scored for the Cougars (31-14-0-1), who outshot the Americans 29-28.

Deagan McMillan and Cash Koch scored for the Americans (17-26-2-1).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 SILVERTIPS 0

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Thunderbirds got a power-play goal, one while short-handed and a 63-save performance from netminder Scott Ratzlaff to upset the visiting Everett Silvertips 3-0.

Braeden Cootes, Nathan Pilling and Kazden Mathies scored for the Thunderbirds (16-23-2-0).

Netminder Tyler Palmer made 19 saves for the U.S. Division-leading Silvertips (30-15-1-2).

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 CHIEFS 4

SPOKANE, Wash. — James Stefan scored the game-winning goal at 12:31 of the second period as the visiting Portland Winterhawks edged the Spokane Chiefs 5-4.

Stefan scored twice for the Winterhawks (30-11-2-1), while Tyson Yaremko, Luca Cagnoni and Carter Sotheran netted singles.

Rasmus Ekström, Berkly Catton, Brayden Crampton and Conner Roulette scored for the Chiefs (17-22-4-0).

---

REBELS 5 WHEAT KINGS 3

RED DEER, Alta. — Kai Uchacz scored twice as the Red Deer Rebels defeated the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 5-3.

Jhett Larson, Evan Smith and Carson Birnie also scored for the Rebels (27-13-1-4).

Rylen Roersma, Nolan Flamand and Brett Hyland scored for the Wheat Kings (22-18-4-1)

---

TIGERS 5 WARRIORS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Gavin McKenna had a goal and three assists as the Medicine Hat Tigers beat the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 5-3.

Hunter St. Martin, Vasyl Spilka, Tomas Mrsic and Oasiz Wiesblatt also scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (29-14-3-1).

Brayden Yager, Jagger Firkus and Brayden Schuurman scored for the Warriors (28-16-0-2).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2024.