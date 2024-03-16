WHL roundup: Halaburda nets winner as Giants beat Blazers

LANGLEY, B.C. — Ty Halaburda's goal at 15:39 of the third period snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted the Vancouver Giants to a thrilling 3-1 Western Hockey League victory over the visiting Kamloops Blazers on Friday.

Jaden Lipinski and Connor Levis (empty-netter) also scored for the Giants (31-29-4-0) at Langley Events Centre.

Max Sullivan scored for the Blazers (20-38-3-3), who were outshot 37-34.

The Giants went 0-for-3 on the power play, while the Blazers were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Friday:

---

BLADES 6 WARRIORS 3

SASKATOON, Sask. — Brandon Lisowsky and Alexander Suzdalev both scored twice as the Saskatoon Blades beat the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3.

Tyler Parr and Easton Armstrong also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (47-12-2-3).

Denton Mateychuk, Jagger Firkus and Atley Calvert scored for the Warriors (41-20-0-3).

---

WINTERHAWKS 11 AMERICANS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — James Stefan and Nate Danielson each scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks blitzed the visiting Tri-City Americans 11-1.

Ryan Miller, Marek Alscher, Carter Sotheran, Josh Davies, Marcus Nguyen, Diego Buttazzoni and Jack O'Brien also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (45-15-2-1), who outshot the Americans 61-19.

Jake Sloan scored for the Americans (22-39-2-1), who trailed 4-0 after the first period and 8-0 heading into the third.

---

HURRICANES 5 REBELS 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Miguel Marques scored a goal and added as assist as the Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the visiting Red Deer Rebels 5-2.

Leo Braillard, Landen Ward, Dylan Sydor and Brayden Edwards also scored for the Hurricanes (31-28-5-0).

Kai Uchacz and Talon Brigley scored for the Rebels (33-23-2-6).

---

COUGARS 6 ROYALS 1

VICTORIA, B.C. — Hudson Thornton and Terik Parascak each scored twice as the visiting Prince George Cougars crushed the Victoria Royals 6-1.

Oren Shtrom and Jett Lajoie also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (45-15-1-3), who outshot the Royals 40-39. Zac Funk and Thornton each chipped in with two assists.

Tyson Laventure scored for the Royals (28-28-5-4), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but trailed 4-1 heading into the third.

---

OIL KINGS 6 HITMEN 2

EDMONTON, Alta. — Marc Lajoie scored twice as the Edmonton Oil Kings drilled the visiting Calgary Hitmen 6-2.

John Szabo, Gracyn Sawchyn, Ty Nash and Ethan MacKenzie also scored for the Oil Kings (25-36-3-1).

Carter Yakemchuk and Ethan Moore scored for the Hitmen (26-30-7-1).

---

SILVERTIPS 6 ROCKETS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Austin Roest scored twice and added an assist as the Everett Silvertips defeated the visiting Kelowna Rockets 6-2.

Ben Hemmerling, Carter Bear, Jesse Heslop and Caden Brown also scored for the Silvertips (42-18-2-3), who outshot the visitors 40-31.

Tij Iginla and Gabriel Szturc scored for the Rockets (31-29-4-1), who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

---

PATS 5 RAIDERS 2

REGINA, Sask. — Anthony Wilson scored a goal and added an assist as the Regina Pats beat the visiting Prince Albert Raiders 5-2.

Tye Spencer, Braxton Whitehead, Jaxsin Vaughan and Tanner Howe also scored for the Pats (22-36-4-2).

Turner McMillen and Justice Christensen scored for the Raiders (30-29-2-3).

---

BRONCOS 8 TIGERS 4

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Luke Mistelbacher scored a goal and added four assists as the Swift Current Broncos tamed the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers 8-4.

Owen Pickering, Tyson Galloway, Ty Coupland, Brady Birnie, Clarke Caswell, Ryan McCleary and Rylan Gould also scored for the Central Division-leading Broncos (37-20-4-2).

Tomas Mrsic scored twice for the Tigers (35-23-5-2), while Rhett Parsons and Kadon McCann netted singles.

---

WILD 3 CHIEFS 1

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Karter Prosofsky had a goal and assist as the Wenatchee Wild edged the visiting Spokane Chiefs 3-1.

Evan Friesen and Maddix McCagherty also scored for the Wild (33-26-4-0), who outshot the visitors 33-25.

Cameron Parr scored for the Chiefs (27-31-5-1), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

POKE CHECKS: Five WHL teams cracked this week's Canadian Hockey League's Top 10 rankings. The Prince George Cougars are ranked No. 1, the Saskatoon Blades are ranked No. 5, the Portland Winterhawks are No. 6, the Everett Silvertips are No. 7, and the Moose Jaw Warriors are No. 10.

*This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2024.