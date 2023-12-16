MOOSE JAW, Sask. — The Kamloops Blazers, who hosted and played in the 2023 Memorial Cup, have had a rough followup to that Western Hockey League feel-good story.

The Blazers, last in the B.C. Division this season with 19 points, rolled the clock back to better days on Friday by upsetting the Moose Jaw Warriors 5-3 in Saskatchewan.

Ashton Ferster scored twice for the Blazers (8-20-3-2), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but took a 3-1 lead into the final frame.

Shea Van Olm, Jordan Keller and Kai Matthew also scored for the Blazers.

Atley Calvert scored twice for the Warriors (17-14-0-2), while Pavel McKenzie netted a single.

The Blazers outshot the Warriors 44-42.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Friday night:

---

ROCKETS 4 RAIDERS 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Tij Iginla scored the game-winning goal at 19:38 of the third period as the visiting Kelowna Rockets edged the Prince Albert Raiders 4-3.

Ethan Neutens, Marcus Pacheco and Max Graham also scored for the Rockets (14-15-2-0).

Justice Christensen, Krzysztof Macias and Oli Chenier scored for the Raiders (17-15-0-2).

---

HITMEN 4 TIGERS 3

CALGARY, Alta. — Carter Yakemchuk's goal at 11:23 of the second period stood up as the winner as the Calgary Hitmen edged the visiting Medicine Hat Tigers 4-3.

Sean Tschigerl, Fraser Leonard and Brandon Gorzynski also scored for the Hitmen (12-15-3-1).

Cayden Lindstrom, Tomas Mrsic and Andrew Basha scored for the Central Division-leading Tigers (20-9-2-0).

---

BRONCOS 6 OIL KINGS 3

EDMONTON, Alta. — Josh Filmon scored twice as the visiting Swift Current Broncos beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 6-3.

Brady Birnie, Zach Turner, Tyson Laventure and Maddix McCagherty also scored for the Broncos (16-13-1-2).

Ty Nash, Marshall Finnie and Marc Lajoie scored for the Oil Kings (8-20-0-1).

---

PATS 5 HURRICANES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Dru Mushumanski and Carson Haynes each scored twice and added an assist, Braxton Whitehead had three assists, and the visiting Regina Pats blew past the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-2.

Tanner Howe also scored for the Pats (13-16-1-1), who were outshot 36-27.

Brayden Edwards and Noah Chadwick scored for the Hurricanes (15-14-2-0).

---

COUGARS 6 WILD 3

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Zac Funk scored three times and Hunter Laing added a pair as the visiting Prince George Cougars beat the Wenatchee Wild 6-3 at the Town Toyota Center.

Terik Parascak also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (23-9-0-0), who outshot the Wild 32-28.

Kenta Isogai, Briley Wood and Luka Shcherbyna scored for the U.S. Division-leading Wild (20-11-3-0).

---

ROYALS 3 AMERICANS 2

VICTORIA, B.C. — Alex Edwards' goal at 16:02 of the second period stood up as the winner as the Victoria Royals edged the visiting Tri-City Americans 3-2.

Dawson Pasternak and Logan Pickford also scored for the Royals (19-12-0-2), who led 3-0 entering the third period.

Pasha Bocharov and Jake Sloan scored for the Americans (15-13-1-1), who outshot the Royals 36-22.

---

GIANTS 2 THUNDERBIRDS 1 (OT)

SEATTLE, Wash. — Mazden Leslie scored at 2:53 of overtime as the visiting Vancouver Giants knocked off the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1.

Cameron Schmidt also scored for the Giants (12-17-2-0), who trailed 1-0 early in the second period.

Antonio Martorana scored for the Thunderbirds (12-13-2-0), who were outshot 38-32.

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 CHIEFS 5 (OT)

SPOKANE, Wash. — James Stefan scored twice, including once in overtime, as the visiting Portland Winterhawks edged the Spokane Chiefs 6-5.

Diego Buttazzoni, Marcus Nguyen, Jack O'Brien and Josh Davies also scored for the Winterhawks (20-9-1-1).

Berkly Catton scored twice for the Chiefs (10-16-3-0), with singles netted by Ty Cheveldayoff, Conner Roulette and Brayden Crampton.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.