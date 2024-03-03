WHL roundup: Keller paces Blazers to big win over Giants
KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Jordan Keller scored once and set up the winning goal as the Kamloops Blazers edged the visiting Vancouver Giants 3-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre.
Logan Bairos and Matteo Koci also scored for the Blazers (20-34-3-3), who outshot the Giants 47-25.
Samuel Honzek and London Hoilett scored for the Giants (28-27-4-0), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but trailed 3-1 heading into the third.
Both B.C. Division teams went 1-for-1 on the power play.
Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:
---
COUGARS 5 CHIEFS 4 (OT)
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Riley Heidt scored at 2:03 of overtime as the Prince George Cougars completed an exciting comeback to edge the visiting Spokane Chiefs 5-4.
The Chiefs, leading 4-2 with just over a minute left, surrendered goals 33 seconds apart to Viliam Kmec and Zac Funk, and lost a point by going to overtime.
Matteo Danis and Carlin Dezainde also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (41-15-1-3), who outshot the Chiefs 38-22.
Berkly Catton scored twice for the Chiefs (25-28-5-1), while Ty Cheveldayoff and Shea Van Olm netted singles.
---
WINTERHAWKS 5 ROYALS 4 (OT)
PORTLAND, Ore. — James Stefan scored 27 seconds into overtime as the Portland Winterhawks edged the visiting Victoria Royals 5-4.
Josh Zakreski scored twice for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (41-15-2-1), while Marcus Nguyen and Jack O'Brien added singles.
Cole Reschny scored twice for the Royals (28-24-5-4), while Tyson Laventure and Casper Evensen Haugen added singles.
---
SILVERTIPS 5 PATS 3
EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Bear scored a goal and added an assist as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Regina Pats 5-3.
Caden Brown, Lukas Kaplan, Rylan Pearce and Julius Miettinen also scored for the Silvertips (39-18-2-3).
Corban Almen, Carson Haynes and Aaron Krestanowich scored for the Pats (21-35-4-2).
---
HURRICANES 4 RAIDERS 3
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Dylan Sydor scored the game-winning goal at 6:12 of the second period as the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Prince Albert Raiders 4-3.
Hayden Pakkala scored twice for the Hurricanes (28-26-5-0), while Brayden Edwards added a single.
Krzysztof Macias scored twice for the Raiders (29-27-1-3), while Ryder Ritchie netted a single.
---
BLADES 4 WHEAT KINGS 0
BRANDON, Man. — Austin Elliott stopped all 21 shots he faced to earn a shutout as the visiting Saskatoon Blades beat the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-0.
Brandon Lisowsky scored twice for the East Division-leading Blades (43-12-2-3), while Fraser Minten and Egor Sidorov netted singles.
Goaltender Carson Bjarnason saved 45 of 49 shots for the Wheat Kings (29-25-5-1).
---
OIL KINGS 4 BRONCOS 1
EDMONTON, Alta. — Roan Woodward scored twice and Gracyn Sawchyn had four assists as the Edmonton Oil Kings knocked off the visiting Swift Current Broncos 4-1.
Gavin Hodnett and Ty Nash also scored for the Oil Kings (22-35-2-1), who were outshot 27-25.
Conor Geekie scored for the Broncos (33-20-4-2), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.
---
REBELS 2 HITMEN 1
RED DEER, Alta. — Talon Brigley scored the game-winning goal at 19:30 of the third period as the Red Deer Rebels edged the visiting Calgary Hitmen 2-1.
Jhett Larson also scored for the Rebels (31-22-2-6).
Oliver Tulk scored for the Hitmen (24-27-7-1).
---
WARRIORS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 2
SEATTLE, Wash. — Jagger Firkus scored twice as the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-2.
Atley Calvert and Brayden Yager also scored for the Warriors (39-19-0-2).
Sawyer Mynio and Nico Myatovic scored for the Thunderbirds (22-35-2-0).
---
ROCKETS 4 AMERICANS 1
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Andrew Cristall had a goal and assist as the visiting Kelowna Rockets soared past the Tri-City Americans 4-1.
Tij Iginla, Brett Calhoon and Max Graham also scored for the Rockets (28-28-3-1).
Jake Sloan scored for the Americans (22-34-2-1).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.