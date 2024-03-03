KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Jordan Keller scored once and set up the winning goal as the Kamloops Blazers edged the visiting Vancouver Giants 3-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre.

Logan Bairos and Matteo Koci also scored for the Blazers (20-34-3-3), who outshot the Giants 47-25.

Samuel Honzek and London Hoilett scored for the Giants (28-27-4-0), who were tied 1-1 after the first period but trailed 3-1 heading into the third.

Both B.C. Division teams went 1-for-1 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

COUGARS 5 CHIEFS 4 (OT)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Riley Heidt scored at 2:03 of overtime as the Prince George Cougars completed an exciting comeback to edge the visiting Spokane Chiefs 5-4.

The Chiefs, leading 4-2 with just over a minute left, surrendered goals 33 seconds apart to Viliam Kmec and Zac Funk, and lost a point by going to overtime.

Matteo Danis and Carlin Dezainde also scored for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (41-15-1-3), who outshot the Chiefs 38-22.

Berkly Catton scored twice for the Chiefs (25-28-5-1), while Ty Cheveldayoff and Shea Van Olm netted singles.

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 ROYALS 4 (OT)

PORTLAND, Ore. — James Stefan scored 27 seconds into overtime as the Portland Winterhawks edged the visiting Victoria Royals 5-4.

Josh Zakreski scored twice for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (41-15-2-1), while Marcus Nguyen and Jack O'Brien added singles.

Cole Reschny scored twice for the Royals (28-24-5-4), while Tyson Laventure and Casper Evensen Haugen added singles.

---

SILVERTIPS 5 PATS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Carter Bear scored a goal and added an assist as the Everett Silvertips beat the visiting Regina Pats 5-3.

Caden Brown, Lukas Kaplan, Rylan Pearce and Julius Miettinen also scored for the Silvertips (39-18-2-3).

Corban Almen, Carson Haynes and Aaron Krestanowich scored for the Pats (21-35-4-2).

---

HURRICANES 4 RAIDERS 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Dylan Sydor scored the game-winning goal at 6:12 of the second period as the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Prince Albert Raiders 4-3.

Hayden Pakkala scored twice for the Hurricanes (28-26-5-0), while Brayden Edwards added a single.

Krzysztof Macias scored twice for the Raiders (29-27-1-3), while Ryder Ritchie netted a single.

---

BLADES 4 WHEAT KINGS 0

BRANDON, Man. — Austin Elliott stopped all 21 shots he faced to earn a shutout as the visiting Saskatoon Blades beat the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-0.

Brandon Lisowsky scored twice for the East Division-leading Blades (43-12-2-3), while Fraser Minten and Egor Sidorov netted singles.

Goaltender Carson Bjarnason saved 45 of 49 shots for the Wheat Kings (29-25-5-1).

---

OIL KINGS 4 BRONCOS 1

EDMONTON, Alta. — Roan Woodward scored twice and Gracyn Sawchyn had four assists as the Edmonton Oil Kings knocked off the visiting Swift Current Broncos 4-1.

Gavin Hodnett and Ty Nash also scored for the Oil Kings (22-35-2-1), who were outshot 27-25.

Conor Geekie scored for the Broncos (33-20-4-2), who trailed 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

---

REBELS 2 HITMEN 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Talon Brigley scored the game-winning goal at 19:30 of the third period as the Red Deer Rebels edged the visiting Calgary Hitmen 2-1.

Jhett Larson also scored for the Rebels (31-22-2-6).

Oliver Tulk scored for the Hitmen (24-27-7-1).

---

WARRIORS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 2

SEATTLE, Wash. — Jagger Firkus scored twice as the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-2.

Atley Calvert and Brayden Yager also scored for the Warriors (39-19-0-2).

Sawyer Mynio and Nico Myatovic scored for the Thunderbirds (22-35-2-0).

---

ROCKETS 4 AMERICANS 1

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Andrew Cristall had a goal and assist as the visiting Kelowna Rockets soared past the Tri-City Americans 4-1.

Tij Iginla, Brett Calhoon and Max Graham also scored for the Rockets (28-28-3-1).

Jake Sloan scored for the Americans (22-34-2-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2024.