WHL roundup: Muranov scores twice in Hitmen win

CALGARY — Maxim Muranov scored twice as Calgary Hitmen defeated Edmonton Oil Kings.

Oliver Tulk scored twice while Connor Dale and Reese Hamilton had a goal each for Calgary.

Hitmen goaltender Ethan Buenaventura stopped 32 shots in the win.

Adam Jecho, Landon Hanson and Cole Miller all scored for Edmonton.

Oil Kings netminder Hudson Perry saved 21 of 27 shots.

RAIDERS 5 REBELS 1

PRINCE ALBERT - Sloan Stanick had a goal and two assists as the Prince Albert Raiders defeated the Red Deer Rebels.

Aiden Oiring, Niall Crocker, Brayden Dube and Doogan Pederson scored once for Prince Albert.

Raiders goaltender Max Hildebrand stopped 26 of 27 shots.

Frantisek Formanek scored once for Red Deer.

Rebels goaltender Rhett Stoesser kicked out 30 of 35 shots.

WILD 6 PATS 3

WENATCHEE - Kenta Isogai scored twice as the Wenatchee Wild downed the Regina Pats.

Karter Prosofsky, Rodzers Bukarts, Graham Sward and Jonas Woo had Wenatchee's goals.

Wild goaltender Brendan Gee stopped 18 of 21 shots.

Logan Peskett, Braxton Whitehead and Tanner Howe had a goal each for Regina.

Pats netminder Kelton Pyne saved 30 shots.

BLAZERS 5 CHIEFS 2

KAMLOOPS - Jordan Keller scored twice as the Kamloops Blazers defeated the Spokane Chiefs.

Logan Bairos, Zach Pantelakis and Kalan Anderlini all scored once for Kamloops.

Blazers goaltender Dylan Ernst stopped 29 of 31 shots.

Lukáš Král and Conner Roulette all scored once for Spokane.

Chiefs netminder Dawson Cowan saved 43 of 48 shots.

WARRIORS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3

PORTLAND - Jagger Firkus knocked in the game-winning goal at 17:38 in the third period as the Warriors edged the Winterhawks.

Matthew Savoie scored twice while Denton Mateychuk and Jagger Firkus scored once for Moose Jaw.

Warriors netminder Jackson Unger kicked out 27 of 30 shots.

Jack O'Brien, Nate Danielson and Gabe Klassen all scored once for Portland.

Winterhawks goaltender Jan Špunar kicked out 22 of 25 shots.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.