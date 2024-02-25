CALGARY — Noah Chadwick scored twice and added two assists as the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes whipped the Calgary Hitmen 9-2 in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Logan Wormald scored twice, while Miguel Marques, Carter Dereniwsky, Brayden Edwards, Kash Andresen and Hayden Pakkala netted singles for the Hurricanes (26-26-5-0), who led 2-1 after the first period and 5-2 heading into the third.

Logan McCutcheon chipped in with three assists.

Ben Kindel scored both goals for the Hitmen (23-26-7-1), who were outshot 48-26. Maxim Muranov had two assists for the host squad.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

OIL KINGS 5 WILD 2

EDMONTON, Alta. — Ty Nash and Marshall Finnie each had a goal and assist as the Edmonton Oil Kings surprised the visiting Wenatchee Wild 5-2.

Gavin Hodnett, Rhys Pederson and Smyth Rebman also scored for the Oil Kings (21-33-2-1), who led 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

Karter Prosofsky and Kenta Isogai scored for the Wild (30-24-4-0), who were outshot 28-26.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 BLAZERS 2 (SO)

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Thunderbirds scored twice in the shootout to defeat the visiting Kamloops Blazers 3-2.

Jordan Gustafson had a goal and assist for the Thunderbirds (20-34-2-0), while Simon Lovsin netted a single.

Blake Swetlikoff had a goal and assist for the Blazers (18-33-3-3), while Jordan Keller added a single.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2024.