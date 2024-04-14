PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Riley Heidt had a goal and assist as the Prince George Cougars defeated the visiting Kelowna Rockets 5-0 in Western Hockey League playoff action on Saturday at the CN Centre.

Viliam Kmec, Zac Funk, Borya Valis and Oren Shtrom also scored for the Cougars, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series. Koehn Ziemmer chipped in with two assists.

Joshua Ravensbergen only had to make 16 saves to post his second shutout in as many games against the Rockets.

The Cougars led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 heading into the third.

The Rockets, outshot 44-16, will host Game 3 on Tuesday. The Rockets lost 4-0 in Friday's series opener.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Saturday:

---

WARRIORS 7 BRONCOS 2

(Best-of-seven series tied 1-1)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Denton Mateychuk scored once and added five assists as the Moose Jaw Warriors whipped the visiting Swift Current Broncos 7-2.

Brayden Yager had three goals and two assists for the Warriors, who evened the best-of-seven quarterfinal series 1-1.

Kalem Parker, Martin Rysavy and Jagger Firkus also scored for the Warriors, who outshot the Broncos 39-27.

Josh Filmon and Caleb Wyrostok scored for the Broncos, who won Friday's opener 7-2.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Swift Current, Sask.

---

WINTERHAWKS 6 SILVERTIPS 1

(Winterhawks lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Kyle Chyzowski scored twice and Nate Danielson had a goal and two assists as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the visiting Everett Silvertips 6-1.

Marek Alscher, Tyson Jugnauth and Carter Sotheran also scored for the Winterhawks, who outshot the visitors 43-33 and grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Beau Courtney scored for the Silvertips, who trailed 4-1 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third.

The Winterhawks won Friday's series opener 8-2.

Game 3 is Monday in Everett, Wash.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2024.