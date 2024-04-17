WHL: Sidorov nets hat trick as Blades beat Rebels, lead series 3-0

RED DEER, Alta. — Egor Sidorov scored three goals, including the winner, as the visiting Saskatoon Blades beat the Red Deer Rebels 8-5 in Western Hockey League playoff action on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Blades took a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Brandon Lisowsky, Rowan Calvert, Lukas Hansen, Trevor Wong and Charlie Wright also scored for the Blades. Wong chipped in with three assists.

Carson Latimer, Kalan Lind, Carson Birnie, Talon Brigley and Quentin Bourne scored for the Rebels, who were outshot 39-37.

The Blades led 3-2 after the first period and 6-4 heading into the third.

The Blades won Game 1 on Friday 4-1, then won a 2-1 overtime thriller on Sunday in Game 2.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Peavey Mart Centrium.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Tuesday:

---

WARRIORS 5 BRONCOS 3

(Warriors lead best-of-seven series 2-1)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Denton Mateychuk's second goal of the game, scored at 19:12 of the second period, snapped a 3-3 tie and lifted the visiting Moose Jaw Warriors to a 5-3 win over the Swift Current Broncos.

Atley Calvert, Lynden Lakovic and Matthew Savoie also scored for the Warriors, who took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Ty Coupland, Owen Pickering and Brady Birnie scored for the Broncos, who were outshot 34-28.

The Broncos won Game 1 on Friday 7-2, and the Warriors bounced back Saturday with a 7-2 win in Game 2.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night at the InnovationPlex.

---

COUGARS 4 ROCKETS 3 (OT)

(Cougars lead best-of-seven series 3-0)

KELOWNA, B.C. — Matteo Danis scored 1:22 into overtime to lift the visiting Prince George Cougars to a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Kelowna Rockets.

Hudson Thornton, Ondrej Becher and Borya Valis also scored for the Cougars, who took a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Ethan Neutens, Michael Cicek and Gabriel Szturc scored for the Rockets, who outshot the Cougars 35-33.

The Cougars won Game 1 on Friday 4-0, then won Game 2 on Saturday 5-0.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.