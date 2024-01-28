WHL: Spencer plays OT hero as Pats edge Hitmen

CALGARY — Tye Spencer's second goal of the game, scored at 3:33 of overtime, lifted the visiting Regina Pats to a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Hitmen in Western Hockey League action on Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Ben Kindel of the Hitmen scored at 16:19 of the third period to force the extra session.

Sam Oremba also scored twice for the Pats (17-23-4-2), who were outshot 52-34 but got a strong performance from netminder Ewan Huet.

Carter Yakemchuk scored twice for the Hitmen (19-18-6-1). Kindel also added an assist.

The Pats led 1-0 after the first period and took a 2-1 lead into the third.

Elsewhere in the WHL on Sunday:

---

BLADES 3 BRONCOS 2 (OT)

SASKATOON, Sask. — Fraser Minten's second goal of the game, scored at 2:18 of overtime, lifted the Saskatoon Blades over the visiting Swift Current Broncos 3-2.

Easton Armstrong also scored for the East Division-leading Blades (33-9-2-3), who outshot the Broncos 34-22.

Conor Geekie scored twice for the Broncos (22-19-2-2), who tied the game at 14:47 of the third period to force overtime.

---

ROYALS 3 GIANTS 2 (OT)

VICTORIA, B.C. — Dawson Pasternak scored 15 seconds into overtime as the Victoria Royals edged the visiting Vancouver Giants 3-2.

Tyson Laventure and Teydon Trembecky also scored for the Royals (25-16-4-3), who led 2-0 with nine minutes left in the third period.

Tyson Zimmer and Connor Levis scored for the Giants (20-24-3-0), who outshot the Royals 32-26.

---

OIL KINGS 5 WHEAT KINGS 4 (OT)

EDMONTON, Alta. — Roan Woodward scored 2:17 into overtime as the Edmonton Oil Kings rallied from a 4-1 deficit to edge the visiting Brandon Wheat Kings 5-4.

Marshall Finnie scored twice for the Oil Kings (16-26-1-1), while Eastyn Mannix and Adam Jecho netted singles. Gavin Hodnett and Gracyn Sawchyn each chipped in with two assists.

Jayden Wiens scored twice for the Wheat Kings (22-18-5-1), while Matteo Michels and Roger McQueen added singles.

The Wheaties led 2-0 after the first period and took a 4-3 lead into the third.

---

WILD 5 COUGARS 4 (SO)

WENATCHEE, Wash. — Evan Friesen scored the lone goal of a five-round shootout as the Wenatchee Wild outlasted the visiting Prince George Cougars 5-4.

Briley Wood scored three goals and added an assist in regulation for the Wild (27-16-4-0), who allowed a 3-0 lead to get away in the second period.

Miles Cooper also scored for the Wild, who were outshot by the Cougars 45-29.

Carlin Dezainde scored twice for the B.C. Division-leading Cougars (31-14-0-2), while Riley Heidt had a goal and two assists. Matteo Danis also scored for the Cougars, who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tyson Jugnauth had a goal and two assists as the Portland Winterhawks grounded the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1.

Josh Zakreski, Hudson Darby and Diego Buttazzoni also scored for the U.S. Division-leading Winterhawks (31-11-2-1), who led 2-1 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

Braeden Cootes scored a first-period power-play goal for the Thunderbirds (16-24-2-0), who were outshot 43-24.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2024.