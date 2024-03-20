SEATTLE — Jeremy Hanzel had a goal and an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds defeated the Kamloops Blazers 3-1 in the only Western Hockey League game on Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds (26-37-2-0), who outshot the British Columbia visitors 51-32, also got goals from Nishaan Parmar and Nathan Pilling.

Zach Pantelakis scored for the Blazers (20-40-3-3), who were tied 1-1 after the first period at accesso ShoWare Center, but trailed 2-1 heading into the third. Netminder Logan Edmonstone stopped 48 of 51 shots for the Blazers.

The Thunderbirds went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Blazers were 0-for-5.

