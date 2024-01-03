WHL: Wiesblatt scores in OT as Tigers trip Rebels

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Oasiz Wiesblatt's second power-play goal of the night, scored at 4:53 of overtime, gave the Medicine Hat Tigers an exciting 4-3 Western Hockey League victory over the visiting Red Deer Rebels on Tuesday night at Co-op Place.

Wiesblatt scored his first goal at 11:34 of the second period to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead at the time.

Gavin McKenna also scored for the Tigers (23-11-2-0), who outshot the Rebels 30-29 in the Central Division showdown.

Matthew Gard and Hunter Mayo scored for the Rebels (18-13-1-4), who were 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Tigers went 2-for-3.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Tigers led 2-1 heading into the third.

