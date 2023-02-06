Ghana midfielder Christian Atsu is unaccounted for after a pair of devastatting earthquakes in Turkey.

Hatayspor spokesperson Mustafa Özat confirmed to media that neither Atsu nor the team's sporting director Taner Savut could be reached following the 7.5-magnitude quake the struck the city of Hatay early on Monday.

SON DAKİKA — Hatayspor Basın Sözcüsü Mustafa Özat: "Christian Atsu'ya ulaşamadık. Binasının enkaza döndüğünü öğrendik. Sportif Direktörümüz Taner Savut'a ulaşamadık. Enkaz altında." (beIN Sports) — 61saat (@61saat) February 6, 2023

"We could not reach Christian Atsu," Özat said. "We learned that his building was in a wreck. We could not reach our Sporting Director Taner Savut. He is under debris."

More than 2,600 people have died in Turkey and Syria with an earlier quake measured at 7.9-magnitude near Gaziantep.

Atsu, 31, scored the stoppage-time winner in the team's 1-0 victory over Kasimpasa on Sunday.

The Ghana Football Association tweeted out a statement earlier on Monday.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news 🙏 — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 6, 2023

"We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria," the statement read. "We continue with our efforts to establish contact with officials of Hataspor and the Turkish Football Federation, considering the difficult situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news."

Two of Atsu's former clubs, Chelsea and Newcastle, also tweeted out messages of hope and support.

A native of Ada Foah, Atsu is in his first season in Turkey. Capped 65 times by the Black Stars, Atsu has also spent time with Porto, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga.