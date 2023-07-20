Negotiations between Canada Soccer and the Canadian national women's soccer team could soon be coming to a close.

Just ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup kick off, Canadian captain Christine Sinclair said a new collective bargaining agreement is "on the verge of being signed and I'm done talking about the negotiations."

Sinclair added that the negotiations have not affected the team's mentality as they look to build upon the gold medal the team won at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“It’s done. Were just not focused on it anymore. About to get done. Honestly we haven't thought about it for one second these past couple weeks”

Christine Sinclair asked how discussions of a deal with Canada Soccer are affecting the team ahead of the World Cup:

The women's national team has been embattled in a dispute with Canada Soccer over pay equity issues and budget cuts. National team player Janine Beckie said in February that the players demanded the same 2023 budget that the men’s national team had at the 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar. The players also wanted details about how that money was spent, how their budgets compare to the national men’s team, and how money generated from hosting the 2015 Women’s World Cup has been spent.