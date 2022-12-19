Blue Jackets C Jenner placed on IR with fractured thumb

The Columbus Jackets announced Monday that centre Boone Jenner will be placed on injured reserve with a fractured thumb, and is expected to miss four weeks with the injury, per reports.

We have placed C Boone Jenner on Injured Reserve and have recalled C Josh Dunne from @monstershockey.@RuoffMortgage | #CBJhttps://t.co/K1hd5Dp7nz — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) December 19, 2022

Josh Dunne has been recalled from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL to take Jenner's spot on the roster.

Jenner, 29, has 11 goals and 22 points for Columbus this season. He has appeared in all 30 games to this point.

The Blue Jackets currently sit last in the Metropolitan Division with just 22 points in their 30 games behind a 10-18-2 record.

Their struggles have been caused in part due to a rash of injuries, including a season-ending injury to star defenceman Zach Werenski, and likely a season-ending injury to Jakub Voracek as well.