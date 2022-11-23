Does golf simulator translate to the course?

Canadian Corey Conners will replace the injured Hideki Matsuyama at next week's Hero World Challenge, tweets TSN's Bob Weeks.

Cory Conners to replace injured Hideki Matsuyama in next week's Hero World Challenge (aka Tiger's Bahamas Clam Bake). — Bob Weeks (@BobWeeksTSN) November 23, 2022

Matsuyama withdrew from the Tiger Woods-led event on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury. Woods will play in the event, marking his return to competitive golf after missing the cut at The Open Championship in July.

Conners, 30, last played on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup in September, finishing in a tie for 23rd.

A native of Listowell, Ont., Conners sits 33rd in Official World Golf Rankings and has one career PGA Tour victory.