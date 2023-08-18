The second round of the 2023 BMW Championship is completed from Olympia Fields North Course in Illinois, with Corey Conners leading the list of Canadians after shooting an even 70 on Friday.

With the FedExCup Playoff field narrowing 50 to 30 ahead of Next Week’s TOUR Championship, Adam Hadwin and Adam Svensson still have work to do improve their rankings. Hadwin, who entered 37th in the standings, finished 2-over on Friday, while Svensson, who came in 39th, shot a 1-under on the second day of the tournament.

Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor was 1-over Thursday, but tumbled in the standings with a 2-over 72 performance on Friday.

Current Scores:

Conners is sitting tied for 13th, seven shots behind leader Max Homa.

Leader: Max Homa (10-under)

Conners: 3-under, E 70 in R2

Svensson: 1-under, 1-under 69 in R2

Taylor: 3-over, 2-over 72 in R2

Hadwin: 2-over, E 70 in R2

Track the second rounds of each of the Canadians below:

Corey Conners - 3-under (Even today)

Final score: 3-under, Even 70 in R2

BMW Championship - Round 1 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score 5 4 4 4 4 3 3 3 4 4 3 4 3 4 5 3 5 5 Round Score E E E E E E -1 -1 -1 -1 -2 -2 -2 -2 -2 -2 -1 E

Adam Svensson -1 (-1 today)

Current score: 1-under

BMW Championship - Round 1 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score 5 5 4 3 5 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 2 4 4 2 4 4 Round Score E +1 +1 E +1 +1 +1 +1 +2 +2 +2 +2 +1 +1 E -1 -1 -1

Adam Hadwin +2 (E today)

Current score: 2-over

BMW Championship - Round 1 Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 Score 6 4 4 4 4 3 3 3 4 4 3 4 2 5 5 3 4 5 Round Score +1 +1 +1 +1 +1 +1 E E E E -1 -1 -2 -1 -1 -1 -1 E



Nick Taylor +3 (+2 today)

Current score: 3-over