Canadian Corey Conners fired a 3-under 69 on Friday and enters the weekend one shot back of leader Carl Yuan after the second round of the Canadian Open on Friday.

Conners entered the day with a share of the lead before Yuan fired a 5-under on the day to grab the outright lead heading into the third round.

The Listowel, Ont., native drilled four birdies on the day to go along with his lone bogey on the par-4 third.

Conners is looking for his second PGA Tour victory of the season, after winning the Valero Texas Open in April.

Adam Hadwin sits four back of the lead after a 4-under in the second round.

The Moose Jaw, Sask., native finished the first round at 1-under but was able to climb the leaderboard at the Oakdale Golf and Country Club to pull him at 5-under for the week.

The highlight of his round came on the par-4 13th, when he sunk the ball from the fairway to pick up the birdie.

Hadwin jumped 32 spots and sits in a tie for fifth following his five-birdie round. The lone blemish was a bogey on the par-4 third.

Click HERE for the full leaderboard.

The 35-year-old has played in 19 PGA events this season, finishing in the top-10 four times, including a second-place finish at the Zurich Classic in April. His only PGA Tour win came at the Valspar Championship in the 2016-17 season.

Edmonton native Wil Bateman made his own jump up the leaderboard on Friday, shooting a 6-under 66 to move into a tie for 15th at 4-under. The 29-year-old has two top-10 finishes this season, at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic (T4) in January and the Panama Championship (T4) in February. Bateman has yet to win a PGA tour event.

Calgary's Roger Sloan (4-under), Richmond Hill Ont's., Taylor Pendrith, and Vancouver's Stuart Macdonald (3-under) are also in the hunt following Friday's round.

Fellow Canadians Mike Weir and Nick Taylor are seven shots back at 2-under.