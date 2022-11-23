Croatia and Morocco are scoreless at the half in the Group F opener of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.

Croatia had the best chance to score in the 45th minute when midfielder Nikola Vlasic had his point blank shot stopped by Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

Both teams had a feeling out period before Croatia came on strong near the end of the half with multiple scoring chances.

Croatia had possession 57 per cent of the time buy Morocco is outshooting them 5-4.

Canada plays their first World Cup game since 1986 later on Wednesday against Belgium at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT.