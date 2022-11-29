Croatia vs. Belgium: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Thursday as Croatia takes on Belgium in a crucial Group F match in the standings.

Croatia sits tied at the top of their group with Morocco after the two clubs played to a scoreless draw last Wednesday before Croatia trounced Canada 4-1 on Sunday.

A win against No. 2-ranked Belgium would send Croatia to the Round of 16.

Belgium was highly favoured going into this World Cup but have struggled after barely squeaking by Canada 1-0 on Nov. 23 and then being upset by Morocco 2-0 on Sunday.

The No. 2 ranked nation needs a win or a tie to have a shot at moving past the group stage.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Croatia vs. Belgium

When: Thursday, Dec. 1

Pregame Start Time: 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT

