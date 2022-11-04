Juno Award-winning, powerhouse rock duo Crown Lands has released a raw rendition of The Beatles’ quintessential rally song, 'Come Together,' released in partnership with TSN as part of a campaign for the Canadian Men’s National Team as they gear up for the FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ starting Sunday, November 20.

Starting today, the Crown Lands’ version of 'Come Together' can be heard across TSN platforms, including national broadcasts, throughout the tournament in support of Canada’s team.

“We’re excited to present this new FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™ promo spot to further ignite Canadians’ excitement for this event, as we all come together to watch the men’s national team compete on the biggest stage for the first time in 36 years,” said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports. “We’re proud to feature Crown Lands’ original take on this classic song as our anthem for the tournament.”

This is the first time since 1986 that Canada’s men’s team has qualified for the FIFA WORLD CUP™ and Crown Lands’ version of the song captures the spirit of this historic occasion.

“Thanks to ongoing collaborations with TSN, when the opportunity to soundtrack a pivotal moment for Canadian sports came up, we knew Crown Lands had the ability to create something that would resonate with that energy and captivate fans," said JP Boucher, Senior Vice President, Marketing, at Universal Music Canada. “Crown Lands have consistently come to the table with powerful, sophisticated original music that’s deeply rooted in the past while evolving for the future and we’re proud to say they delivered with a track that will support Team Canada through the tournament.”

Crown Lands infuses the 1969 original with a jolt of their distinct style. Vocalist Cody Bowles chants the familiar lyrics over pummeling guitars and cascading drums creating palpable energy.

“We specifically recorded ‘Come Together’ for the purpose of a partnership opportunity and it has worked out beautifully, we’re honoured for the song to be a part of the FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022™," said the band. "There is no disputing the magic that The Beatles created together and it’s nice for us to have ‘Come Together’ to add our little twist to it.

"In other words, we cranked the vocals up an octave, added a metric-ton of Leslie guitars and threw in some fat Taurus synth bass bombs into an already great song.”