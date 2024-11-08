SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Alberta's Kurt Balderston defeated Newfoundland and Labrador's Trent Skanes 6-4 on Friday and qualified for the semifinals at the Canadian mixed curling championship.

Balderston (7-3) will face Jason Ackerson (9-1) on Saturday after the Saskatchewan skip edged Manitoba's Ryan Wiebe 6-5 to secure the top seed.

In other Draw 18 games, Nova Scotia's Owen Purcell defeated Quebec's Don Bowser 9-2 and British Columbia's Cody Tanaka beat Prince Edward Island's Tyler Smith 9-5.

Nova Scotia (9-1) will take on Manitoba (7-3) in the other semifinal at the St. Catharines Golf & Country Club.

Medal games will be played Saturday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2024.