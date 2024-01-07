With playdowns for the national championships just around the corner, defending British Columbia champion Team Clancy Grandy picked up a victory overseas this weekend.

Grandy and her Vancouver-based rink of third Kayla MacMillan, second Lindsay Dubue and lead Sarah Loken won the Mercure Perth Masters in Scotland on Sunday, beating Team Jackie Lockhart in the final, 8-3.

Team Grandy went 7-1 over the four-day event, including wins over Scotland's Team Lucy Blair in the quarterfinal and Ottawa's Team Danielle Inglis in the semifinal.

In their first year as a foursome, Grandy and company won the provincial championship last season before making the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C., falling to Manitoba's Team Jennifer Jones in the championship round.

This was Team Grandy's first win of the 2023-24 season and now have an overall record of 30-29. In 12 events, Team Grandy have made the playoffs just five times and have no playoffs appearances in three Grand Slam events.

They'll look to defend their title at the 2024 BC Scotties, taking place in Victoria from Jan. 23-28.

World champs win on home soil

For a fourth consecutive season, Bruce Mouat and the world champions from Scotland have won the Mercure Perth Masters on home soil.

An honour to win this event for the 4th year in a row, one of our favourites on the calendar. 🗓️



A very close match with an extra end 🥵 Fantastic game @Team_Whyte 🤝🏻



A big thank you to the @PerthMasters organizers, ice crew, sponsors and all the fans for a great event! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/SIUIOs00JY — Team Mouat (@TeamMouat) January 7, 2024

Mouat, third Grant Hardie, second Bobby Lammie and lead Hammy McMillan Jr. defeated fellow Scots, Team Ross Whyte, in the championship game by a score of 4-3 in an extra end.

Team Mouat stole a single point in the extra to seal the victory.

A year after winning their first World Men's Curling Championship, Team Mouat have now won four events this season, highlighted by three victories over Team Whyte in championship finals.

Knapp, Ackerman continue strong play

Team Kelly Knapp, the defending Saskatchewan champions, won their third straight bonspiel on Sunday, defeating Team Steve Laycock, 7-5, to capture the SaskTour Men's Players Championship.

Team Knapp, with Brennan Jones at third, Mike Armstrong at second and Trent Knapp at lead, have now made six finals in seven events this season, winning three times.

The 34-year-old Knapp is looking to return to the Montana's Brier in March after posting a 4-4 record last year in London.

At the SaskTour Women's Players Championship, Team Skylar Ackerman also picked up their third win of the season by routing Team Jessica Mitchell in the final, 9-1.

Saskatchewan's men's playdowns run from Jan. 31-Feb. 4 in Saskatoon while the women's playdowns go from Jan. 17-21 in Tisdale.

Team McCarville makes final in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay's Team Krista McCarville made a strong showing at the Performance Kia Charity Open this weekend, making the final before losing to Team Jordon McDonald.

Team McCarville - also featuring third Andrea Kelly, second Ashley Sippala and lead Sarah Potts - were one of two women's teams competing in the bonspiel against 12 men's teams.

The 41-year-old McCarville, who has competed in 10 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in her career, posted a 5-2 overall record including playoff wins over Brendan Rajala and Trevor Bonot.

Mixed Doubles Results

Mixed Doubles Super Series (Halifax) - Martine Roenning/Mathias Braenden

MadTown DoubleDown - Sarah Anderson/Andrew Stopera

Rocky Mountain Mixed Doubles Classic - Cory Thiesse/Korey Dropkin