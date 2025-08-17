Hoesli defeats Swiss rival Schwaller to win Baden Masters title

Marco Hoesli's Swiss foursome are off to an impressive start on the very young curling season after capturing the Baden Masters on Sunday.

Team Hoesli, also featuring Marco's brother Philipp at fourth, second Simon Gloor and lead Justin Hausherr, posted a perfect 7-0 record over the four-day event, including a 5-3 victory over countrymen Team Yannick Schwaller in the final.

Hoesli scored a deuce with the hammer in the eighth end to seal the victory.

Team Schwaller, who claimed silver at the World Men's Curling Championship last season in Moose Jaw, have already been chosen to represent Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

After winning all four of their games in group play, Team Hoesli defeated Germany's Team Marc Muskatewitz, 8-1, in the quarterfinal before blanking the world champions, Team Bruce Mouat of Scotland, 8-0, in the semifinal to punch their ticket to the championship game.

Marco Hoesli, who turned 25 this off-season, and his team are ranked ninth in the world after a solid 2024-25 curling season.