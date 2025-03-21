Kadriana, Colton Lott repeat as Canadian mixed doubles curling champions

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. - Manitoba's Kadriana and Colton Lott repeated as Canadian mixed doubles curling champions Friday with a 9-8 extra-end victory over Nova Scotia's Marlee Powers and Luke Saunders.

The Lotts, a husband-and-wife team from Gimli, Man., are the first tandem to win back-to-back national mixed doubles titles after claiming victory in the 2024 event at Fredericton.

The duo will represent Canada at the 2026 world mixed doubles championship at a location to be named later.

The Lotts opened the gold-medal final with a score of three to set the tone as the two rinks alternated scoring with the hammer in the close match.

Nova Scotia, pulled even with two points in the sixth and eighth ends, but never led.

The Manitobans clinched the victory when Powers was wide with her final stone.

“The feeling you get of winning a national championship; there’s no words to really describe it,” said Colton Lott. “It’s an unbelievable feeling and just for us to have that opportunity to do it back-to-back is phenomenal. We’re going to be great at worlds next year.”

The Lotts lost to Estonia in the qualification round at the 2024 mixed doubles world championship in Ostersund, Sweden.

The 2025 event starts April 26 in Fredericton, with Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant representing Canada after winning the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials in January.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.