FREDERICTON — Kirk Muyres and Laura Walker held on for an 8-7 win over Andrea Kelly and Tyler Tardi on Wednesday to remain unbeaten at the Canadian mixed curling championship.

Muyres and Walker improved to 6-0 in Pool A while Kelly and Tardi fell to 4-2.

Muyres and Walker scored five in the fifth end for a 7-3 advantage. But Kelly and Tardi made it close with two in the sixth and eighth, respectively.

In other action, Nancy Martin/Steve Laycock defeated Marlee Power/Luke Saunders 7-6, Laurie St-Georges/Felix Asselin edged Madison and Rylan Kleiter 5-4, Chaelyn Kitz/Brayden Stewart dispatched Audrey Laplante/Jasmin Gibeau 9-4 while Jim and Jaelyn Cotter got past Aaron and Amanda Sluchinski 7-3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2024.