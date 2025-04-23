Peterman, Gallant looking to qualify Canada for Olympics at mixed doubles worlds

Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant will look to confirm Canada's entry into mixed doubles curling at the Winter Olympics during the upcoming World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

The event gets underway Saturday at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton, N.B.

Using a combined total of points accumulated from the 2024 and 2025 world championships, the top seven nations will book spots for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott represented Canada at last year's World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship in Sweden, falling in the qualification round of the playoffs after an impressive 8-1 record. Despite finishing off the podium, the result puts the husband-and-wife duo of Peterman and Gallant in good position to qualify Canada for the Olympics.

Italy, the defending Olympic champions in mixed doubles, have already qualified as the host nation. Following the world championship, the final two spots to round out the 10-team Olympic field will be determined at a last-chance qualifier in Kelowna, B.C., from Dec. 6-13.

Peterman and Gallant earned the right to represent Canada at the world championship and a possible appearance in the Olympic Games after capturing the Canadian Mixed Doubles Olympic Trials in early January, beating Rachel Homan and Brendan Bottcher in the final.

This will the third World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship for Peterman and Gallant. They took the silver medal in 2019 and finished off the podium in 2022.

The 20-team field consists of two groups each playing a nine-game round robin with the top three teams from each group advancing to the playoffs. The first-place teams from each group advance directly to the semifinals while No. 3 through No. 6 will compete in qualification games.

Here's a look at the schedule for Peterman and Gallant in Fredericton.

Round Robin

Saturday, April 26 — Canada vs. Germany (Pia-Lisa Schoell/Joshua Sutor)

Saturday, April 26 — Canada vs. Denmark (Jasmin Holtermann/Henrik Holtermann)

Sunday, April 27 — Canada vs. Sweden (Anna Hasselborg/Oskar Eriksson)

Monday, April 28 — Canada vs. the Netherlands (Lisenka Bomas/Wouter Goesgens)

Monday, April 28 — Canada vs. Italy (Stefania Constantini/Amos Mosaner)

Tuesday, April 29 — Canada vs. South Korea (Kyeongae Kim/Jihoon Seong)

Wednesday, April 30 — Canada vs. Finland (Lotta Immonen/Markys Sipila)

Wednesday, April 30 — Canada vs. China (Yu Han/Zhiyu Wang)

Thursday, May 1 — Canada vs. Scotland (Jennifer Dodds/Bruce Mouat)

Playoffs (If Canada qualifies)

Friday, May 2 — Playoff qualification games

Friday, May 2 — Semifinals

Saturday, May 3 — Bronze-medal game

Saturday, May 3 — Gold-medal game

Canada has never won gold at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, owning a total of two silver and two bronze medals. Switzerland leads the way with seven gold medals.

Gallant, 35, also won the Montana's Brier with Team Brad Jacobs before finishing third at the World Men's Curling Championship earlier this month. Peterman, 31, missed the playoffs at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in February as a member of Team Kaitlyn Lawes.

Fredericton will also host the men's and women's World Senior Championships starting on Saturday. Canada will be represented by Team Randy Bryden in men's and Team Atina Ford Johnston in women's.