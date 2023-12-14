SASKATOON — Ottawa's Rachel Homan remained perfect at the Grand Slam of Curling's WFG Masters with a 7-5 win over Sweden's Anna Hasselborg in Draw 10 action on Thursday.

Homan had the hammer coming into the eighth and final end down 5-4, and responded with a three-point end to improve to 3-0. Hasselborg fell to 2-1.

Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni also posted Draw 10 victories.

Lawes defeated Vancouver's Clancy Grandy 9-6, while Tirinzoni beat Sweden's Isabella Wrana 9-3. Grandy and Wrana both fell to 1-2.

In the other Draw 10 match, Eunjun Kim of South Korea (1-2) stole one in the eighth end for a 5-4 win over Scotland's Rebecca Morrison (0-3).

Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., fell to 1-2 with a 7-3 loss to South Korea's Eun-Ji Gim (3-0) in Draw 12 action on Thursday night.

Winnipeg's Kate Cameron (1-2) lost 5-1 to Delaney Strouse of the United States (2-1). Jennifer Jones (2-1), also of Winnipeg, was dealt her first defeat against Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa (2-1), losing 7-6 in extra ends.

American Tabitha Peterson (1-2) beat winless Stefania Constantini of Italy (0-3) 7-3 in the other Draw 12 matchup.

Gim and Homan stand atop the women's round-robin standings. Six rinks are tied for third at 2-1.

In men's action, Calgary's Brendan Bottcher improved to 3-0 with a 5-4 win over Scotland's Ross Whyte (2-1) on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., needed just six ends to complete an 8-3 win over Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller. Both teams are at 2-1.

Saskatoon's Mike McEwen (1-2) posted a 7-3 win over American Korey Dropkin and Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell (2-1) earned a 5-3 win over Aaron Sluchinski (0-3) of Airdrie, Alta.

Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers remained undefeated at 3-0 with a 5-2 win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat (2-1) in Draw 11 Thursday evening. Carruthers scored three points in the seventh end to earn the victory.

Matt Dunstone, also of Winnipeg, beat winless Cameron Bryce of Scotland (0-3) 6-5 to improve to 2-1.

Italy's Joel Retornaz (2-1) defeated Calgary's Kevin Koe (1-2) 6-5, and Sweden's Niklas Edin won 5-3 over winless James Craik of Scotland (0-3).

Carruthen's and Bottcher top the men's standings, while eight rinks are tied for third at 2-1.

Round-robin play ends with four draws on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.