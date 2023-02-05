Must See: Canadian Larin scores winner in 90th minute in Real Valladolid debut

Canadian Cyle Larin came off the bench and scored the eventual winning goal as Real Valladolid took down Real Sociedad 1-0 in LaLiga Sunday.

Larin broke a 0-0 deadlock in the 73rd minute, heading home a cross from Luis Perezv to put his side on top.

It was the second straight week the striker from Brampton, Ont., had the winner off the bench as he led Valladolid to a 1-0 victory last week over Valencia, scoring in the 90th minute.

Larin, 27, was acquired last month from Club Brugge on a six-month loan with an option to buy.

Internationally, Larin has been capped 58 times by Canada and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In a Jan. 30, 2022 World Cup qualifier against the United States, Larin overtook Dwayne De Rosario as the CanMNT's all-time leading scorer with his 25th goal.