David "Junior" Hoilett is sticking with the Royals.

The 32-year-old Canada winger has signed a new one-year deal with Reading, the club confirmed on Monday.

“This is a big season for Junior, not only in the challenge he has committed to at Reading, but internationally where he will be hoping to play a big part in Canada’s World Cup campaign in Qatar," Reading head of football operations Mark Bowen said in a statement. "An intelligent, creative, experienced winger, Junior will be a real asset to our first team squad next season and I’m delighted he has chosen to return as a Royal for 2022-23."

A native of Brampton, Ont., Hoilett originally signed with the Championship last summer. He made 27 league appearances for the team last year, scoring three goals, and helped the team secure the final safe spot. The Royals finished four points clear of Peterborough and the relegation zone.

“Junior was such an important player for this club last season, a calming influence in the dressing room and the spark we often needed to create opportunities in front of goal," manager Paul Ince said. "I am really pleased to have him on board for 2022-23. Junior is a perfect professional, and very much respected not only by me as a manager, but more importantly from his teammates."

Hoilett is a product of the Blackburn Rovers academy and Reading is the fourth club he's played for permanently. He made 161 appearances in the Premier League for Rovers, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City and another 232 in the Championship with QPR, Cardiff and Reading.

Internationally, Hoilett has been capped 47 times by Canada, scoring 14 goals.