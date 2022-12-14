Alex Bono is on his way to the U.S. capital.

The Washington Post's Steven Goff reports the 28-year-old goalkeeper has signed with DC United after eight seasons with Toronto FC.

DCU keepers: Tyler Miller, Alex Bono, Luis Zamudio. #mls #tfc — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) December 14, 2022

Bono was instrumental in the Reds' MLS Cup triumph in 2017 and also won the 2017 Supporters' Shield and four Canadian Championships in his time with TFC.

A native of Syracuse, NY, Bono was originally taken with the sixth overall selection of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft out of Syracuse.

His 130 league appearances are seventh-most in club history and Bono also owns the TFC records for clean sheets in a season (13 in 2017) and clean sheets total (36).

Internationally, Bono made a single appearance for the United States senior team in a 3-0 friendly victory over Bolivia in 2018.

Last month, TFC claimed El Salvador keeper Tomas Romero in the MLS Re-Entry Draft from Los Angeles FC where he previously worked with Reds manager Bob Bradley.